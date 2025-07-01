Premium Barbershop Invests $20K in Professional-Grade Clippers

Wahl and Andis systems replace aging equipment, enhancing precision fade capabilities and reducing service times by 15%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium Barbershop completed a $20,000 equipment overhaul this month, replacing all cutting systems with professional Wahl Legend and Andis Master clippers. The upgrade directly addresses client requests for more precise fade work and follows 18 months of equipment testing.Technical specifications of the new systems:Wahl Legend: Magnetic drive motor (14,000 CPM)Andis Master: Rotary motor with adjustable bladeDedicated clippers for each guard range (0.5mm-9mm)Service improvements observed during beta testing:15% reduction in service time for skin fades22% decrease in client-reported irritationAbility to execute micro-transitions (0.2mm increments)"These aren't just new tools - they're precision instruments that elevate our barbers' capabilities," stated the shop's technical director. Installation was completed May 28 without service interruption.The investment reflects growing demand for complex fade work, which now represents 68% of services according to internal booking data.

