BioSpan Technologies Launches Partner Program at World of Asphalt to Expand Sustainable Pavement Solutions

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioSpan Technologies , a leader in eco-friendly pavement preservation and industrial cleaners, will launch a comprehensive partner program at the 2025 World of Asphalt trade show next week in St. Louis. With 15,000 expected to attend the event, BioSpan’s team will introduce the program, explain benefits, and answer questions in booth 2616.The BioSpan Technologies Partner Program offers multiple tiers—including Certified Applicator, Authorized Dealer, and Exclusive Distributor—to match varying business needs and market opportunities, from individual contractors to established regional distributors."Our Partner Program empowers businesses to serve a growing market,” said Lindsey Hermes, president and COO of BioSpan. “Our products not only protect roads and parking lots, and clean construction equipment, they also work great on residential driveways. Commercial real estate companies, street departments, and homeowners all want to keep their pavement lasting as long as possible."Businesses interested in expanding with innovative, high-margin pavement preservation solutions can learn more about the BioSpan Technologies Partner Program at https://www.biospantech.com/biospan-partner-program . Those attending World of Asphalt are invited to meet with BioSpan representatives at booth 2616.BioSpan, founded in 1993, recently signed BioPave Services as its newest distributor for California, Arizona, and Nevada. Led by veteran construction executive Dennis Helmer, BioPave Services was founded specifically to focus on BioSpan’s bio-based asphalt and concrete products."Since becoming a distributor, I’ve been able to grow my business with products that are not only sustainable but also in high demand across industries," said Helmer.Businesses that become BioSpan partners will benefit from comprehensive training, extensive marketing support, lead-generation assistance, and access to proven, high-demand biobased products.About BioSpan TechnologiesBioSpan Technologies manufactures a family of products which preserve and protect all pavements, including asphalt and concrete. Flagship products include RePlay (TM) for asphalt preservation, OptiSeal (TM) for concrete preservation, AR-3600 for asphalt removal, Activate (TM) for converting recycled asphalt rubble into new pavement, and other sustainable agriculture-based products.

