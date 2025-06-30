A1 Professional Asphalt & Sealing Adds BioSpan’s Low-Carbon Pavement-Protection Line

When applied to parking lots, RePlay rejuvenates the asphalt pavement and dries clear to avoid expensive restriping. Logo of BioSpan Technologies The logo of A1 Professional Asphalt & Sealing, based in Lebanon IL

LEBANON, IL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A1 Professional Asphalt & Sealing, LLC today announced it has become an authorized applicator of BioSpan Technologies ’ full pavement-protection portfolio. Effective immediately, A1 crews will install BioSpan’s RePlay asphalt rejuvenator, OptiSeal™ concrete densifier and Activate™ primer throughout Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.The agreement comes as BioSpan rides a wave of demand sparked by World of Asphalt 2025, where the company secured multiple new distributors and logged a record number of bid requests from facility owners intent on meeting carbon-reduction targets without sacrificing performance.“Our clients want greener solutions that actually strengthen their pavement and save money,” said Joe Schanz, founder and owner of A1. “BioSpan’s products check every box: they’re eco-friendly, they strengthen the surface instead of just tinting it, they dry clear so the lot keeps its natural look, and they extend service life, cutting long-term repair costs. We’re excited to add this technology to our toolbox.”A1 focuses exclusively on parking-lot and commercial foundation maintenance. By integrating BioSpan’s soy-based chemistry, A1’s 30-person team can now give commercial property managers a proactive option that:-Restores rather than coats – RePlayand OptiSeal™ penetrate the pavement matrix, sealing micro-cracks and boosting load-bearing strength.-Reduces downtime – Surfaces reopen in as little as 30 minutes, minimizing business disruption.-Slashes carbon footprint – Independent studies show up to 80 percent lower CO₂ emissions versus coal-tar or petroleum sealers.-Works on asphalt and concrete – One system simplifies maintenance for mixed-surface campuses.“World of Asphalt confirmed that owners are done with petroleum sealers that crack in extreme heat,” said Lindsey Hermes , President & COO of BioSpan Technologies. “With A1 now on our roster of elite applicators, we’re turning that show-floor excitement into real-world results across the heartland.”About A1 Professional Asphalt & Sealing, LLCFounded in 2014, A1 Professional Asphalt & Sealing is a Midwest leader in commercial parking-lot and foundation maintenance. The company provides asphalt sealing, crack filling, striping, patching, concrete services, signage and related solutions for retail centers, logistics campuses, healthcare facilities and more. Learn more at a1asphaltpro.com.About BioSpan Technologies, Inc.St. Louis-based BioSpan Technologies develops patented, soy-derived chemistries that extend the life of asphalt and concrete while dramatically reducing environmental impact. Flagship products include RePlay, OptiSeal™ and Activate™. Since 1993 BioSpan has helped owners and agencies meet performance and sustainability goals across North America. Visit biospantech.com for details.

