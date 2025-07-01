Project Hope Foundation Receives Accreditation from Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)

Autism Commission on Quality Erick Dubuque, Director of Autism Commission on Quality Project Hope Foundation Scott Braud, Chief Clinical Officer, Project Hope Foundation

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) has awarded a full two-year accreditation to Project Hope Foundation for its applied behavior analysis (ABA) programs in South Carolina. This newly accredited organization offers ABA healthcare services to individuals and families impacted by autism. Its programs were evaluated against ACQ’s Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide.

“This accreditation reinforces our position as a leader in our industry. It sets us apart through a commitment to best practices and continuous improvement as well a focus on customer satisfaction,” said Scott Braud, MA, BCBA, chief clinical officer of Project Hope Foundation.

Project Hope Foundation is a nonprofit, founded in 1997 by two mothers of young autistic sons. Today, it provides a lifespan of services for people with autism, across ages and levels of the spectrum, at eight locations. Project Hope's programs are grounded in ABA principles and include therapy, education, and adult services.

“People with autism deserve high-quality ABA services,” said Erick Dubuque, director of ACQ. “Organizations applying for accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality must meet rigorous standards for patient care, administration, and transparency. Project Hope Foundation underwent a thorough review process to earn its accreditation.”

ACQ’s review process includes a wide range of business, clinical, and quality improvement activities to promote best practices and evidence-based pathways. The assessment considers clinical observations and satisfaction surveys from patients and staff, leadership interviews, and a desktop review.

ACQ continues to accept new applications for its two-year accreditation from organizations offering ABA as a healthcare service to individuals with autism. To learn more, visit autismcommission.org.

About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)

The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a non-profit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism.

ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.

ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest

level of care.

Learn more at autismcommission.org.

