Teton County projects update

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Ames Construction are wrapping up the final touches on two major projects in Teton County before the 4th of July holiday.

WYO 22 and WYO 390 Snake River Bridge

Crews are currently finishing various jobs on the new bridge deck and the intersection. By this evening, the intersection and bridge will open to traffic in its final, striped configuration just in time for the holiday weekend.

“This will mark the project substantially complete and on time,” WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

Unfortunately, it will be short-lived as crews will be in the area the following week to perform additional work on the project--an epoxy overlay on the bridge. The work was added to the project to provide a protective layer to the bridge deck. Crews will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction to accommodate the work. Drivers should expect reduced speeds, lane closures and potential delays for one week beginning Monday, July 7.

“We wanted to make sure we had all the lanes open for the holiday weekend. Once we complete the epoxy overlay, we will be pretty much finished with the work on the bridge and intersection,” Hammond said.

WYO 22 Teton Pass the Big Fill Slide

Wyoming State Highway 22, Teton Pass, opened to traffic this morning at 6 a.m. after round-the-clock weekend work to pave the permanent roadway at mile marker 12.6. The dirt work and paving is complete, along with striping and main guardrail. However, crews will need to come back and tie up some final work on the terminals for the guardrail tonight. After the evening commute, crews will reduce traffic to one, alternating lane to finish the job. Those traveling WYO 22 Teton Pass this evening should expect short delays up to 10 minutes and be aware of roadside flaggers. The work should only last one night.

“We may still have some seeding and reclamation, as well as a few punch list items to complete, but this project is also pretty much wrapped up too,” Hammond said.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22/WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb. com.