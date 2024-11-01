iLamp Fund Projected to Achieve Cash Flow Positive Status in Month 20, Unlocking $31.89 billion in Benefits

photo of iLamp smart streetlights

The iLamp Credit Fund is projected to reach cash flow positivity in 20 months, installing 107,000 iLamps across the U.S., bringing $57 billion in benefits

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conflow Power Group (CPG) is pleased to announce that according to financial projections , the iLamp Credit Fund established in partnership with ASB Technologies is expected to become cash flow positive after just 20 months of beginning operation and remain profitable thereafter. This significant milestone will coincide with the installation of over 107,000 iLamps across the United States, marking a transformative advancement in enhancing community safety, reducing crime, and fostering economic growth.

The financial forecast, provided by Cede Greengage predicts that the fund will not only recover its initial investments but will also generate consistent positive cash flow beyond the 20-month mark, underscoring the effectiveness of the financing model designed to accelerate the adoption of the iLamp.

Cost-Benefit Analysis Highlights Over $57 Billion in Community Savings

A detailed cost benefit analysis provided by Enhanced Lighting Standard and based on the installation of 107,000 iLamps after 20 months reveals significant community benefits.

Addressing the Streetlight Shortfall: The deployment of 107,000 iLamps begins to mitigate the national shortfall of streetlights, directly enhancing safety in urban and rural areas.

Reduction in Road Accidents: Improved lighting is projected to reduce road accidents by up to 25%, resulting in estimated savings of approximately $24.64 billion over 20 years.

Crime Reduction: Enhanced illumination and advanced security features of iLamps could decrease crime rates by up to 21%. Using a conservative estimate of 11%, this reduction is projected to yield savings of approximately $31.89 billion over 20 years.

Maintenance and Energy Savings: The self-powered nature of iLamps leads to savings of over $532 million in maintenance and energy costs over 20 years.

Total Savings Over 20 Years: The cumulative savings amount to approximately $57 billion, with a cost-benefit ratio of 59:1.

Scaling Up for Nationwide Impact

With exclusive licenses in place in 10 states and active expansion into key markets like California, Florida, and Texas, the iLamp initiative is poised for rapid growth. The fund anticipates a peak installation rate of 8,000 iLamps per month in the second year, significantly impacting street crime and safety in these areas.

Once the iLamp Credit Fund achieves cash flow positivity it unlocks vast potential for rapid expansion across the United States. This milestone enables the fund to continue financing additional installations, positioning the iLamp initiative to address a substantial portion of the 7.38 million streetlight shortfall nationwide.

The fund is strategically positioned to accelerate its reach into communities lacking adequate lighting. Each additional installation amplifies the impact, not only in reducing crime and road accidents but also in boosting property values and generating significant cost savings for municipalities.

The projected savings of $57 billion from the initial 107,000 iLamps underscores the iLamp initiative's capability not just as a lighting solution but as a transformative economic driver. By directly addressing safety, sustainability, and infrastructure needs, the fund has the potential to generate substantial social and economic returns for millions across the country.

Enhancing Community Safety and Property Values

The installation of 107,000 iLamps is projected to positively impact approximately 278,200 homes, assuming each streetlight covers 2.6 homes. With the average U.S. house price at $412,000, this represents a total property value of over $114 billion. Based on a conservative estimate of 11% reduction in crime due to iLamp installations—adjusted from a base figure of 21% seen in other studies—homeowners could see an average 11% increase in property values. This equates to an average of $45,320 added to each home's value, resulting in a total increase of approximately $12.6 billion in property values across these communities.

Half a century of research supports the positive effect of enhanced street lighting on crime reduction. One comprehensive study found that improved lighting was associated with a 21% reduction in crime in areas where it was introduced, relative to comparable areas without such improvements. The conservative 11% estimate here reflects iLamp installations in areas with existing crime. Where iLamps are placed in lower-crime areas, the impact on property values may be less pronounced, but iLamps still contribute to enhanced safety, connectivity, and community appeal.

About Conflow Power Group

Conflow Power Group (CPG) is a UK-based power tech aggregator which owns 100% of iLamp, including all intellectual property, designs and rights. iLamp is the first flagship product to emerge from CPG with many more sectors and markets to tackle in due course. CPG aim to create a complete ecosystem within the future of power. CPG owns 100% of Batteryware Limited and a 20% stake in Power as a Service limited (PaaS).

About ASB Technologies

ASB Technologies, part of the ASB group of companies, focuses on a diverse investment portfolio with a geographical and strategic range of assets. The launch of ASB Technologies and Strategic Asset-backed Securitisation Bonds represents a natural progression in management's passion for investing in specialist projects like the iLamp initiative. ASB emphasises diversification, unlocking value through organised investment processes, and creating purposefully structured investment opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

