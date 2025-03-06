Conflow Power Confirms Sale of First Military License in the USA to Bring Military Applications to iLamp

building a sustainable, American-made superior product to ensure our presence and innovation plays a key role in the future of enhanced and combined technology

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conflow Power Group (CPG), the brains and tech aggregator behind the world’s only revenue-generating streetlight, iLamp, has inked a game-changing deal with iLamp Defence Solutions LLC (IDS) to unleash iLamp’s high-tech solutions on the U.S. military. This isn’t just a licensing deal—it’s a leap into the defense market, demonstrating next-level security and efficiency in a fast-growing, vital sector, the aim, to deploy iLamp with advanced capabilities tailored to US defence sector.

With global military budgets soaring, IDS has secured exclusive rights to roll out iLamp with brand new features tailored for U.S. defense: focused and targeted security, self-powered units, “eyes and ears” surveillance, fast and effective communications, drone docking, and radar capabilities for low level small airborne objects.

The U.S. military market. A jaw-dropping $900 billion covering 750 bases all in need of smarter tech—communication, security, AI, and logistics. iLamp can provide it all. Take Fort Liberty: 47,499 active-duty troops, 51,564 reservists, 16,276 civilians, and 71,960 family members—a single base that can enormously benefits from iLamp’s eco system of technology.

Leading the charge is IDS CEO Ronald "June" Walton, a 15-year U.S. Air Force vet turned security titan. After co-founding Shadow Security and guarding VIPs like Pope Benedict on his first U.S. trip, Walton’s all-in on iLamp. “I’ve run high-stakes ops—Entry Control for the Pope’s visit taught me what’s at stake,” he said. “iLamp’s a game-changer—it sees, hears, reacts, crunches data with AI speed. It’s the soldier that never sleeps.”

He’s excited to get going and deliver on a crop of extras: “Radar on iLamps spots weak points. Drone parking, charging, constant recon—it’s fast, sometimes automatic. And the gunshot detection, Pure genius—decibels match, triangulate, track. It shows what can be achieved with a unit like iLamp that has the ability to power itself and communicate, the sky is the limit.”

Signed last week, this exclusive license lets IDS sell iLamp’s current tech to the Pentagon, with plans to weave in new applications and addons, as well as the rights for U.S. manufacturing via high and low-tech transfers.

CPG’s Edward Fitzpatrick, CEO, is fired up: “Talks began in October 2024—this deal’s a millstone into sector-based license sales which further builds our ever-growing distribution network. Now we’re training IDS to achieve military sales. I would also like to say a big thanks to my team and IDS for the tireless work and effort over the past months, we all got to know one another very well”

Fitzpatrick’s vision “Picture iLamp as a static soldier—self-powered, night vision, ears on, data-crunching, power generating non-stop silent warrior, hidden in plain sight. No vacations, just results.”

IDS procurement chief Miss Nessy, with 25 years in the information technology and intelligence space, added: “In the Era of efficiency iLamp delivers—military solutions, like no other technology application I have seen, we are supremely confident we will make significant inroads very quickly.”

CPG’s now turbocharging iLamp for defense—think drone hubs for charging, parking and readiness, radar rigs to scan the skies around bases for fast identification of all low flying objects, —while backing IDS to dominate.

How they all got here is thanks to the ILOCX’s licensing platform, they’re scaling smart: territories, sectors and new technology partners to ensure a slice of the pie. “We’re not rushing—we’re building a sustainable, American-made superior product to ensure our presence and innovation plays a key role in the future of enhanced and combined technology,” Fitzpatrick added.

About IDS

iLamp Defence Solutions LLC (IDS), a new company formed to hold the exclusive license for defence in the USA, it is led by security expert Ronald "June" Walton, brings decades of military and protection know-how to the table. From Air Force missions to VIP safety, IDS is set to redefine defense tech with iLamp’s bold edge.

About Conflow Power Group

Conflow Power Group (CPG), UK-based power tech innovator, owns 100% of iLamp—IP, designs, rights. iLamp’s their first and flagship product, with more sectors in the pipeline. More than just street furniture the product range is a full eco system that becomes an economic engine, generating revenue from aggregated technology partners and multiple vendors. CPG’s ecosystem includes Batteryware, Power as a Service Limited (PaaS), Drone ready, iMicro, iCharge, iTurbine, and in development are iTraffic Signal and iStopsign.

About ILOCX

ILOCX, the Initial License Offering Contract Exchange, powers Conflow’s growth—listing licenses for buyers to boost awareness and affiliate programs to revolutionise the scalability of technology by going local to go global. ILOCX have coined the phrase and have begun the movement into Revenuism, with revenue as a better driver than equity or debt, fast paced innovative companies need to match their choice of funding and model to scale with their core innovation. Visit www.ILOCX.com for more.

Contact: Edward Fitzpatrick, New York (917) 472-9442 info@conflowpower.com

