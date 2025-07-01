When God Speaks in Dreams: Grasping for Spiritual Sight Reveals a Journey of Faith, Revelation, and Urgency

A Bold Message for Believers in a Time of Spiritual Shaking

God is still speaking—are we listening?

In her stirring new book, Grasping for Spiritual Sight, author Marty Tilley opens up about a deeply personal spiritual awakening that began in the stillness of slumber—when dreams became messages, and symbols became signposts of divine direction.

After the devastation and isolation brought by the 2020 pandemic, Tilley, a lifelong churchgoer, felt an intense longing for something more than routine worship—she craved an authentic relationship with her Savior. What followed was an unexpected outpouring of spiritual visions through dreams that could not be ignored.

“I felt such an urgency to share what God had revealed to me,” says Tilley. “These weren’t just ordinary dreams—they were infused with symbolism and clarity that I’d never experienced before. Some have already come true. These dreams were not meant to bring fear, but to prepare and draw us closer to Him.”

Grasping for Spiritual Sight invites readers into that sacred space between waking and sleeping—where the divine can whisper warnings, offer comfort, and guide the faithful through uncertain times. With a background in psychology and decades of service in social work, education, and healthcare, Tilley approaches her message with both spiritual sensitivity and grounded wisdom.

At its core, her book is a call to return—to recognize that God is not distant, but alive, active, and calling each of us to Him. “The season we’re in is one of great harvest,” Tilley shares. “A harvest of souls for Christ Jesus. God is on the move today, and He’s preparing His people—not just through prophecy in Scripture, but also in the quiet places of our hearts.”

Through vulnerable storytelling, spiritual insight, and journaled dreams, Grasping for Spiritual Sight inspires readers to open themselves to God's voice and to recognize the ways He may already be speaking into their lives.



