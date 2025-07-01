A Multigenerational Tale of Courage, Sacrifice, and the Women Who Shaped American History

Uncovering Hidden Legacies Through Love, Loss, and the Pages of a Civil War Journal

In Elissa's Legacy, author John A. Ursillo delivers a moving and masterfully researched historical novel that bridges the past and present, exploring how one woman's sacrifice echoes through generations.

Set against the backdrop of the American Civil War and weaving through a modern-day family crisis, Elissa’s Legacy tells the story of Elissa Engel, a courageous woman who disguised herself as a man to serve as a soldier and nurse in the Union Army. Her deeply personal journals, passed down through her bloodline, resurface in a moment of crisis for a grieving, pregnant widow—her distant descendant, Ellie.

Through rich narrative and historically grounded detail, Ursillo’s novel examines the role of women in wartime, the weight of generational memory, and the healing power of stories that demand to be told. At its core, the novel is a tribute to the unsung heroines of American history and to the families they shaped—quietly but powerfully—through acts of love, duty, and resilience.

“My aim was to blend my love of 19th-century American history with the powerful legacy of family—especially the strength passed down through women,” says Ursillo. “Elissa is inspired by real women like Sarah Emma Edmonds, who served disguised as men during the Civil War. Their bravery has been largely overlooked, and I wanted to honor them in a story that feels personal, urgent, and timeless.”

The narrative moves between Civil War-era struggles and a contemporary journey of reconciliation and hope, as Ellie and her mother Liz unpack the emotional and spiritual inheritance left behind by Elissa. What begins as a reluctant pilgrimage turns into a revelation of identity, purpose, and belonging.

Elissa’s Legacy is both a historical epic and an intimate family drama—perfect for readers who enjoy works like The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah or The Invention of Wings by Sue Monk Kidd. It speaks to anyone seeking meaning in their roots, healing from loss, or inspiration from the unsung heroes of history.



About the Author

John A. Ursillo is a lifelong student of 19th-century American history, with a passion for uncovering the untold stories of everyday people—especially the women—who helped shape the nation's path. Drawing from family heritage, years of research, and an original Civil War-era memoir, Ursillo’s writing breathes life into history while offering a powerful message of hope, heritage, and healing.



