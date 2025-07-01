Steven Barry Kaplan Releases The Green Velvet Missionary

One man’s journey of global missions and God’s presence

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his inspiring book, The Green Velvet Missionary: God Stories from a Jewish Believer, author and missionary Steven Barry Kaplan takes readers on an extraordinary journey of faith, obedience, and divine intervention. From his Jewish roots to discovering the Jewish Messiah, Kaplan chronicles an unforgettable life of ministry marked by miracles, provision, and the undeniable reality of God’s presence.

This isn’t just a memoir—it’s a collection of real-life "God stories" from a man who has followed Jesus around the world. With warmth, humility, and bold conviction, Kaplan shares the profound ways in which God revealed Himself through everyday moments and extraordinary missions.

Steven Barry Kaplan is a Jewish believer in Jesus, a licensed Southern Baptist minister, and a North American Mission Board (NAMB) Certified Interfaith Evangelism Specialist on Judaism. He is also the Founder and President of Jewish Outreach International, a nonprofit dedicated to spreading the gospel among Jewish communities worldwide.

With a BA in Psychology from the University of Miami, a diploma in Computer Technology from New York University, and a Church Leaders Certificate from the Bible Training Center for Pastors, Kaplan combines academic depth with passionate ministry. Over the course of his life, he has taken part in more than 100 mission trips and personally led hundreds of individuals to the Lord.

His ministry and bold evangelism work—often conducted through creative outreach such as faith-based t-shirts and street witnessing—have taken him across continents and cultures, always proclaiming one unshakable truth: Jesus is the Jewish Messiah, and God still works miracles today.

At its core, The Green Velvet Missionary is a faith-building book. Whether you're a seeker, a new believer, or a seasoned Christian, Kaplan’s testimony will challenge and uplift you. His stories—both humorous and profound—remind readers that God speaks, provides, leads, and loves in personal and powerful ways.

Kaplan is also the author of the upcoming book Biblical Evangelism is to the Jew First: T-Shirt Testimonies and More, scheduled for release later this year.

