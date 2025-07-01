U.S. Senate Passes Resolution Designating July 2025 as National Sarcoma Awareness Month

Sarcoma Foundation of America to Launch Sarcoma Awareness Month Activities throughout July 2025

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), the largest funder of private research in the sarcoma community and a national organization dedicated to improving outcomes for people diagnosed with sarcoma, proudly announces that the United States Senate has officially passed a resolution designating July 2025 as National Sarcoma Awareness Month. The resolution carries special meaning for the sarcoma community and was inspired in part by the life and legacy of Melissa Locke, who died in 2017 at age 38 from synovial sarcoma.

This milestone reflects growing recognition of sarcoma, a rare and often misunderstood cancer that impacts approximately 1% of adults and 15-20% of children diagnosed with cancer each year. It also underscores the urgent need to raise awareness, support much needed research, and advocate for everyone impacted by sarcoma.

SFA will participate in Sarcoma Awareness Month with a robust calendar of activities and events aimed at elevating national awareness, advocating for critical research funding, and providing resources to sarcoma patients and families. The organization encourages individuals across the country to get involved in spreading awareness and advancing progress throughout the month.

To learn more about SFA's Sarcoma Awareness Month activities, visit www.curesarcoma.org/sarcoma-awareness-month

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization based in the United States. SFA’s mission is to improve outcomes for people diagnosed with sarcoma to increase the number of survivors. We do this by funding and advancing research, educating and providing resources for people diagnosed with sarcoma, advocating on behalf of the community, bringing together the collective sarcoma voice, and growing awareness about the disease. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15-20% of all childhood cancers). In the U.S., over 17,000 people are diagnosed with sarcoma each year, and more than 7,000 die from the disease. Around 236,000 patients and families are living with sarcoma at any given time. Globally, over 187,000 people are diagnosed each year, and more than 116,000 die from sarcoma.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.