BBC Highlights Growing Trend of Americans Seeking Care in Thailand

Rising care costs, political and social anxiety are contributing to trend

SHAWNEE, KS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent BBC report highlighted an under-the-radar trend that’s quietly been picking up steam among older Americans and their adult children. As costs rise and, in some parts of the country, anxiety over recent social and political events increases, the prospect of moving abroad, specifically to Thailand, has begun to look increasingly appealing.Sean Conner and his wife, Rachel, fall into the adult child category of Americans who have experienced the aforementioned care crisis. When Sean’s dad faced a dementia diagnosis it quickly became clear that what he could afford wasn’t in line with the dignity the Conners felt he deserved.“The level of care he could afford stateside was, quite honestly, not something anyone would want for their loved one,” Conner explained.Because Rachel had experience working internationally, the Conners were able to find care in Thailand through a company called VivoCare . Today, Sean’s father is living a life he couldn’t possibly afford in the States, with care that exceeds even the highest levels found in the U.S., especially regarding resident/caregiver ratios, which are often as high as 1:1.“The average family doesn’t necessarily have the international ties we had,” said Rachel. “That’s why we’ve found ourselves involved working with VivoCare to help spread the word.”Many older adults living in the United States find themselves caught in what’s come to be known as the great care gap – they made too much and saved too much to qualify for affordable housing and other forms of government assistance but didn’t earn or save enough to qualify for higher end senior care options.The solution, the Conners believe, might be found in looking abroad – especially in Thailand.“The cost of living combined with the investment that’s been made in bringing western-style care and amenities to the country makes it the perfect location for U.S. residents who are open to the idea of moving across the ocean.”While the Conners acknowledge the idea isn’t for everyone, the bigger challenge is reaching the people who would be open to the idea but don’t know it exists.“It’s an information game and the bigger dementia care and assisted living communities in the states aren’t necessarily interested in spreading the word.”

