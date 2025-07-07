Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Lawrence

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

LAWRENCE, KS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Lawrence.The location, owned and operated by Rohan Parikh, began serving the community on June 27, 2025. Rohan brings over two decades of leadership and operational experience to his role as owner of Senior Helpers of Lawrence. His career has been driven by a commitment to service excellence and people-first leadership. Motivated by his personal journey navigating care for his aging parents, Rohan opened a Senior Helpers agency to serve families in Douglas, Wyandotte, and Leavenworth counties. Through Senior Helpers of Lawrence, they will offer a wide range of services to help individuals age safely and comfortably at home—from daily assistance to specialized care for chronic conditions.“Work hard and be nice to people is our agency's motto, and our passion is for seniors, including our veterans who have given the ultimate sacrifice to our country.” – Rohan ParikhSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.After seeing firsthand the challenges and emotional weight of finding reliable, compassionate in-home care, Rohan knew he wanted to be part of the solution for other families facing similar decisions. A proud Midwesterner, Rohan values hard work, trust, and kindness. He enjoys spending time outdoors with his wife of 20 years, their two children, and their Goldendoodle.“We are focused and determined to help each of our clients improve their quality of life, no matter their situation, by assisting them with daily activities—and through that, bringing some extra joy into their lives.” – Rohan ParikhSenior Helpers of Lawrence offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Rohan is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Rohan’s passion for helping the senior population makes him a perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see his business grow and more Lawrence residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Lawrence is located at 1410 Kasold Dr, Suite A4, Lawrence, KS 66049.To contact the office, call (785) 592-8259 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ks/lawrence/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

