Savant Labs Earns Top Honors in G2 Summer 2025 Awards

Savant Labs

Multiple wins – including High Performer, Momentum Leader, and Easiest Admin – reflect expanding enterprise adoption and unmatched user satisfaction

We’re incredibly honored to receive these G2 Awards because they reflect direct feedback from our users” — Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Savant Labs

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savant Labs , a leader of agentic AI and analytics automation , today announced it has earned multiple G2 Summer 2025 Awards , including High Performer, Momentum Leader, Easiest Admin, and the Users Love Us distinction. These accolades are based entirely on real reviews from verified users, underscoring Savant’s continued growth, innovation, and industry-leading ease of use.As more enterprises rapidly embrace agentic AI to replace fragmented, manual reporting and legacy self-service analytics tools, Savant’s no-code platform is emerging as a preferred choice for organizations looking to automate data-driven decisions.Savant’s G2 Summer 2025 Awards include:● Momentum Leader – Recognized as a top mover on G2’s Momentum Gridin the analytics platform category● High Performer – Earned high satisfaction ratings across G2’s Overall and Americas Regional GridReports● Easiest Admin – Rated highest for administrative ease in G2’s Usability Index● Users Love Us – Maintained a stellar 4.7 out of 5-star average from verified reviews“We’re incredibly honored to receive these G2 Awards because they reflect direct feedback from our users,” said Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Savant Labs. “Their trust and input fuel everything we do—and we’re grateful to build this platform with them and for them.”G2 is the world’s most trusted marketplace for B2B software, featuring over 145,000 products, 2.5 million verified reviews, and 90+ million annual visitors. G2's recognition stands out in a crowded market because the awards are grounded in authentic user experience across more than 1,500 categories.Savant’s agentic platform enables business teams to automate analytics and decision workflows by:● Connecting to 400+ data sources, including spreadsheets, CRMs, ERPs, and cloud warehouses● Building agentic AI-powered, drag-and-drop workflows—no coding required● Automating and scheduling routine tasks, functions, and reports using analytics bots● Delivering insights into 300+ destinations, including Slack, email, dashboards, and business appsTo learn more, start a free trial or request a personalized demo at www.savantlabs.io About Savant LabsSavant Labs is an agentic AI and analytics automation platform that helps business analysts access, prepare, and act on data faster. By eliminating manual reporting and streamlining complex workflows, Savant empowers enterprises to scale insights, reduce operational overhead, and drive smarter decisions. Customers include Fortune 500 leaders and fast-growing companies such as Zynex Medical, Abzena, Million Dollar Baby Co., and Arrive Logistics. Learn more at www.savantlabs.io About G2G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 100 million people annually make smarter software decisions through authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies—including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe—use G2 to grow their reputation and reach new customers. Visit www.g2.com for more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.