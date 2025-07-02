K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties Honor Wildland Firefighters

Michael Kadisha Nathan Kadisha Beautiful, newly remodeled apartments at affordable rates. Private Real Estate Investment Group Based in Los Angeles

Supports Displaced Families Following Devastating LA Wildfires

As wildfires grow more frequent and more intense, it’s critical that we invest not just in fire prevention and infrastructure, but in people. No family should be left behind in the wake of a disaster.” — Michael Kadisha

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K3 Holdings , a privately held real estate investment firm with extensive holdings throughout the United States and Alpine LA Properties , a leasing company providing newly remodeled apartments at affordable prices join the nation are honoring the courage and sacrifice of the men and women who battled the recent catastrophic wildfires across Los Angeles, and reaffirming their commitment to helping those left homeless in the aftermath.As July 2 marks National Wildland Firefighter Day, this year’s observance comes on the heels of the Palisades and Eaton Fires, which tore through more than 57,000 acres of Southern California terrain. Fueled by extreme Santa Ana winds, the blazes devastated communities across Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and beyond, forcing nearly 200,000 residents to evacuate, destroying thousands of structures, and leaving many families without homes or resources.“The scenes of destruction were heartbreaking, but what stood out most was the heroism of our firefighters,” said Michael Kadisha, Principal of K3 Holdings. “They showed up with everything they had, risking their lives to protect complete strangers. That kind of courage deserves our deepest respect and ongoing support.”In response to the fires, K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties joined with others in the community to assist displaced families.“For us, this assistance isn’t just philanthropy, it’s personal,” said Nathan Kadisha, Principal of K3 Holdings. “Los Angeles is our home. When disaster strikes here, we have a responsibility to act. Offering support to those who lost everything is the least we can do.”K3 Holdings has long prioritized philanthropic efforts aimed at combatting homelessness and supporting housing stability. The company’s leaders say the devastation caused by the fires only strengthened their resolve to build more resilient and compassionate communities.“As wildfires grow more frequent and more intense, it’s critical that we invest not just in fire prevention and infrastructure, but in people,” added Michael Kadisha. “No family should be left behind in the wake of a disaster.”On this National Wildland Firefighter Day, K3 Holdings encourages everyone to take a moment to thank the firefighters in their own communities, whether through a message, a gesture of gratitude, or a simple act of kindness.“These brave men and women don’t ask for recognition,” Nathan Kadisha continued. “But they deserve it. Let’s make sure they know how deeply they are appreciated, not just today, but every day.”###Please visit: www.k3holdings.com About K3 Holdings and Alpine LA PropertiesK3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are committed to creating strong, vibrant communities through thoughtful property management and a focus on fostering neighborly connections. By hosting community events and providing quality living spaces, we strive to make our neighborhoods places where residents feel a sense of pride and belonging.###For more information or to schedule an interview with a K3 spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

