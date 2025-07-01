The Louisiana Agricultural Workforce Development Program is now accepting applications for internship program

News

For immediate release: July 1, 2025

Baton Rouge, La. – The Louisiana Agricultural Workforce Development Program (LAWDP) is now accepting applications for the 2025 – 2026 program year from qualified agricultural and forestry businesses interested in participating in the program.

The LAWDP provides businesses with a monetary incentive to establish intern programs that will grow the next generation of agriculture professionals. Participating businesses may be reimbursed for up to 50 percent of the cost of hiring an intern. A maximum of $5,000 per internship is allowed.

“This program helps our agriculture and forestry businesses find qualified individuals while simultaneously providing quality, hands-on training opportunities to people pursuing careers within the agriculture and forestry sectors,” said the LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM. “These interns are the future of Louisiana agriculture and forestry. When we invest in them, we invest in Louisiana.”

A qualified agricultural business includes agricultural producers or a person or legal entity who engages in agriculture or provides support activities, products, or services to an agricultural producer and such products or services that are directly related to the planting, growing, production, harvesting, or processing of Louisiana products. They must also carry worker’s compensation insurance.

Internships must offer at least 130 hours of work experience, not exceeding one year in duration, and interns must be paid at least the minimum wage rate as per the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.

The application period is open online from July 1 through August 31. Once approved, the applicant will be required to submit an intern application to be completed by the intern or beginning farmer. Students currently enrolled at a Louisiana secondary or postsecondary institution or a young and beginning farmer or rancher employed by an agricultural business are eligible to participate in the program.

For more information on the program, call 225-952-8162 or email agworkforce@ldaf.state.la.us . For the program application and guidelines, and how to apply, please visit https://www.ldaf.la.gov/business/grants-funding/louisiana-agricultural-workforce-development-program .

