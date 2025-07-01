PFAS destruction to AI-powered pipes: water innovation accelerator showcases startups disrupt trillion-dollar industry

Imagine H2O 2025 Accelerator Cohort

10 innovative startups from the Imagine H2O Accelerator pitch at Demo Day

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine H2O , a leading global accelerator for water innovation, will host its 2025 Accelerator Demo Day on July 15. The Demo Day will offer investors, industry professionals, and media a first look at 10 early-stage startups working across Imagine H2O’s four pillars of impact: climate, access, health, and efficiency, to solve some of the world’s most pressing water challenges.From AI-powered infrastructure monitoring to PFAS destruction and advanced sensors, the presenting startups are addressing trillion-dollar issues in drinking water access, infrastructure modernization, and climate resilience. Each company is positioned to disrupt traditional water systems and unlock commercial opportunities across municipal, industrial, and environmental markets.The featured startups include:● Aquagga: Compact, low-cost system that completely destroys PFAS with minimal operational complexity, simplifying regulatory compliance and providing a more effective, affordable solution to address human health risks.● Cetos Water: Membrane-less, non-evaporative technology that removes 98% of contaminants and recovers potable water from challenging wastewater streams using minimal heat and near-total solvent recovery.● Current: Cloud-native billing and customer management platform that streamlines operations, enhances customer engagement, and simplifies payments for small and medium-sized utilities.● Deploy Tech: Flat-packed concrete tanks—the “IKEA of water storage”— that are easy to transport, quick to deploy, and simple to repair, using 75% less water and producing 77% fewer emissions than conventional concrete.● InPipe Energy: Patented, modular energy recovery system that turns excess water pressure into renewable energy, reducing rising electricity costs, carbon emissions and water loss in municipal and industrial water systems.● ManholeMetrics: Low-cost, long-life, and easy-to-install level sensors backed by software and analytics that enable proactive operational responses for large linear infrastructure assets, including sewer and stormwater systems.● PAGE Technologies: Affordable digital platform that leverages IoT sensors and advanced analytics to optimize water and fertilizer use for both small- and large-scale agriculture operations, reducing fertilizer use by 30% and increasing yields by up to 8%.● RapiCure Solutions: Quick-curing technologies for water infrastructure repair and protection that are 200× faster, 3× tougher, and easier to use than conventional alternatives.● VAPAR: Deep learning-powered platform that analyzes pipe inspection videos for water utilities to pinpoint issues and locations, enabling fast, accurate, and cost-effective asset investment decisions.● Water One: One-stop software platform that enables farmers to manage water budgeting, accounting, and crediting with ease and efficiency.The virtual event will feature live presentations from each startup, offering attendees a firsthand look at their technologies, market traction, and go-to-market strategies. Following the pitches, participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with the founders during an interactive Q&A session, fostering engagement, insight, and potential collaboration. These entrepreneurs are not only reimagining how water systems operate but also shaping the business models needed to meet the sector’s growing demands.The Demo Day will be held virtually on July 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested attendees—including media, investors, and industry leaders—can register here to be part of this exclusive preview of emerging water technologies.Since its founding in 2009, Imagine H2O has accelerated more than 230 startups that have deployed solutions in over 50 countries and collectively raised more than $1.3 billion in investment. Through a unique combination of capital access, mentorship, and global partnerships, Imagine H2O continues to scale technologies that are critical to sustainable water management and commercial success in the water sector.***About Imagine H2O:Imagine H2O is a globally focused 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping water innovation entrepreneurs build and scale transformative solutions that safeguard drinking water resources, improve wastewater treatment, benefit ecosystems, and optimize industrial water use. The organization’s programs provide startups with the resources, funding, insights, and visibility to launch and scale innovative water solutions. By partnering with industry and policy experts, and a global network of customers and investors, Imagine H2O has become a proven path to market for emerging water technology businesses. Since 2009, Imagine H2O has supported 230startups who have deployed their solutions in 50+ countries and have raised more than $1.3B in investment. Visit Imagine H2O at imagineh2o.org ###For more information:Mayci Hicks, Imagine H2Omayci@imagineh2o.org417-379-4957

