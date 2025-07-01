Pet Acoustics Launches Groundbreaking Pet Acoustics+ App: First Mobile Hearing Test & Calming Music Platform for Pets

Pet Acoustics+ brings calm and care to your pet—right from your phone. One tap. Total comfort. The Pet Acoustics+ app brings instant relief for pets who miss you. One Tap to a Calmer Pet—Download Today

Pet Acoustics+ app launches with the first mobile hearing test for pets and calming music to ease anxiety, fears, & stress.

One App, Total Wellness – From hearing detection to emotional relief, Pet Acoustics+ supports pets through every stage of life—storms, fireworks, travel, aging, and beyond.” — Janet Marlow, Founder and Sound Behaviorist, Pet Acoustics Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleasePet Acoustics, Inc., the global leader in sound therapy for animals, proudly announces the launch of Pet Acoustics+, a revolutionary mobile app now available on the App Store and Google Play.The Pet Acoustics+ app introduces the world’s first mobile hearing test designed specifically for dogs and cats—enabling pet parents and veterinary professionals to assess pet hearing health anytime, anywhere. The app also features clinically proven, species-specific calming music designed to reduce stress, anxiety, and sound sensitivities in pets.“We created Pet Acoustics+ to meet the real-life needs of today’s pet families and veterinary professionals,” said Janet Marlow, Founder of Pet Acoustics and a leading expert in animal psychoacoustics. “Our goal is to enhance pet wellness through sound —whether it’s calming a nervous dog during a thunderstorm or supporting the quality of life for an older cat with hearing loss.”Key Features of Pet Acoustics+:-World’s First Mobile Hearing Test for Pets Instantly assess your dog’s or cat’s hearing through an interactive in-app experience-Science-Based Calming Music Species-specific audio designed using clinical research in animal hearing and stress response-Stress Reduction Anytime, Anywhere Perfect for travel, vet visits, grooming, fireworks, thunderstorms, and separation anxiety-Bluetooth-Enabled Stream calming music through your Bluetooth speakers for immersive, multi-room relief-Flexible Subscription Options Starting at just $9.99/month for full access to calming music libraries-Backed by over a decade of peer-reviewed research and biometric studies, Pet Acoustics+ is scientifically validated to help reduce heart rate and anxiety-related behaviors in animals.With more than 30,000 early adopters already using the app, Pet Acoustics+ is quickly becoming an essential wellness tool for pet parents, veterinarians, shelters, trainers, and groomers.The app is free to download, with in-app subscriptions unlocking extended music content and features.Download Now: 👉 App Store: Pet Acoustics+ 👉 Google Play: Pet Acoustics+For Media Inquiries, Contact: Janet Marlow, Founder Pet Acoustics, Inc. 📧 hello@petacoustics.com 📞 +1 (860) 459-8000 🌐 www.petacoustics.com About Pet Acoustics, Inc. Founded in 2009, Pet Acoustics, Inc. is the global pioneer in sound behavior solutions for animals. With patented technology, peer-reviewed research, and clinically tested products, the company empowers animal wellness through the science of species-specific audio therapy.

Download Pet Acoustics+ today and turn your phone into a wellness tool for your dog or cat.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.