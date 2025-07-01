Gaithersburg Cabinetry & Millwork Expands Production Line in Fauquier County

RICHMOND, VA — The Virginia Economic Development Partnership announced today that Gaithersburg Cabinetry & Millwork, a specialized architectural millwork manufacturer for high-end commercial interiors, will invest $320,000 to expand a production line in Fauquier County. The company will retrain 10 employees to implement new automation equipment, allowing for the in-house production of metal components.

“We are extremely grateful to the state of Virginia and Fauquier County for their guidance and support through the VJIP incentive program,” said Jeff Schrock, chief operating officer of Gaithersburg Cabinetry & Millwork. “The assistance we received through VJIP was vital in our ability to train new and existing employees in new technology that not only helps increase our production capability but enables us to keep these jobs local and in-house that were otherwise being subcontracted and preformed out of state.”

Gaithersburg Cabinetry & Millwork produces a range of custom wood and metal products using in-house fabrication, design, and assembly. With the expanded production line, the company will be able to implement new automation equipment and produce metal components in-house. This will enhance current operations to meet growing demand while expanding capacity for external sales by reducing the need for subcontracting. The investment includes a fiber laser machine capable of cutting through thick steel with precision. As the only advanced technology of its kind in the region, the new system is expected to position the facility as a critical resource for surrounding metal shops in need of high-quality fabricated parts.

Established in 1981, the company has grown from a small cabinet shop into a highly sophisticated operation that serves clients nationwide. Notable clients include Capital One, Google, and an honorable project to provide millwork for the George Washington Presidential Library at Mount Vernon.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fauquier County Department of Economic Development to secure the project for Virginia.

“Fauquier County is thrilled to see this outstanding manufacturing company expand their operations in our county,” said Fauquier County Board of Supervisors Chair Kevin Carter. “It is a testimony to the productivity of our workforce and business friendly environment. We are pleased that Gaithersburg Millworks is committed to a long term, prosperous future in Fauquier County.”

VEDP will support the company’s employee retraining through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or upskilling their existing workforce to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.