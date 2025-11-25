Polyzent Launches First Manufacturing Facility in Lynchburg

RICHMOND, VA — Polyzent Trading, a Virginia-based startup specializing in the manufacturing of stretch film wrap used for industrial palletizing and shipping, will invest $1.1 million to develop the company’s first manufacturing site in Lynchburg. At full capacity, the facility will create 20 new jobs across manufacturing, marketing, and management positions.

“Polyzent’s investment in Lynchburg shows that Virginia isn’t just the best place to do business — it’s the best place to build, innovate, and grow,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “As our manufacturing sector expands, so does the demand for reliable shipping materials to move Virginia-made products to market. By producing high-quality wrap right here in the Commonwealth, Polyzent is amplifying the momentum of our manufacturing boom and helping more businesses succeed in Virginia.”

“When it comes to shipping and logistics, stretch film is literally holding it all together,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “Polyzent’s decision to establish operations in Virginia is a sure sign of the bright future that lies ahead for Virginia manufacturers and distributors.”

“With our stretch-film manufacturing facility launching in December 2025, Polyzent is committed to producing high-quality cast film right here in Virginia,” said Polyzent Founder Dhaivat Patel. “Local extrusion means shorter lead times, consistent quality, and reduced dependence on foreign stretch-film imports. As we expand our capabilities into specialty films and sustainable packaging solutions, we invite Virginia manufacturers and national supply-chain partners to support American-made film and help build a stronger industrial future.”

Operations are scheduled to begin in December 2025, with the launch of a fully automated extrusion line capable of producing 40 to 50 tons of high-quality stretch film per month. An essential material for any business utilizing pallets in shipping, Polyzent is aiming to better serve the Commonwealth’s growing manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution sectors.

“Polyzent’s decision to launch its first manufacturing operation in Lynchburg is a strong testament to the momentum of our regional economy,” said Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance Board Chair Chris Hughes. “This investment brings new jobs, expanded capabilities, and fresh opportunities across our manufacturing and distribution sectors. We commend the leadership of the Lynchburg Economic Development Authority and Marjette Upshur, director of the city’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism. Their vision, responsiveness, and commitment to growth continue to propel Lynchburg as a destination where innovative companies thrive.”

“We are excited to welcome this Virginia-based manufacturer to the City of Lynchburg,” said Lynchburg Mayor Larry Taylor. “Their investment represents confidence in our city’s economy and workforce. Our strong manufacturing heritage and supportive climate make it the perfect place for companies like this to launch, grow, and succeed.”

“Polyzent’s investment in Lynchburg is a great example of the kind of manufacturing growth that keeps Virginia’s economy strong,” said Senator Mark Peake. “By choosing to build and hire locally, this Virginia-based company is not only creating quality jobs but also strengthening our supply chains and advancing innovation in sustainable packaging. I’m proud to welcome Polyzent to central Virginia and look forward to seeing these 20 new jobs and this facility thrive right here in Lynchburg."

“Today’s announcement is another win for Lynchburg and for the hardworking people of central Virginia,” said Delegate Wendell Walker. “Polyzent’s $1.1 million investment and the creation of 20 new jobs speak to the strength of our local workforce and the confidence employers continue to place in our region. I thank Governor Youngkin and his administration for his continued efforts to champion job creation and strengthen opportunities for families across our community.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Lynchburg to secure the project for Virginia and will support Polyzent Trading’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

