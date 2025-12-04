Cornerstone Building Brands Expands Manufacturing Campus in Rocky Mount

RICHMOND, VA — Cornerstone Building Brands will invest $4.9 million and create 50 new jobs to expand production capacity at its Rocky Mount, Virginia, campus. The Franklin County production facility manufactures the company’s PlyGem® brand Windows & Doors.

“Cornerstone Building Brands’ expansion in Rocky Mount underscores the strength of Virginia’s manufacturing ecosystem and the confidence employers have in our communities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This $4.9 million investment and the creation of 50 new jobs will further strengthen the region’s manufacturing sector and ensure that even more high-quality products are proudly made in Virginia. We are excited to support Cornerstone Building Brands’ continued growth and look forward to the new opportunities this expansion will bring to Franklin County.”

“Cornerstone Building Brands’ decision to expand its Rocky Mount production facility is a strong testament to Virginia’s skilled manufacturing workforce and world-class business climate,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “This investment will bring valuable new jobs to Franklin County while advancing the Commonwealth’s support of the vital construction industry. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Cornerstone Building Brands as it grows its footprint in Virginia.”

“Cornerstone Building Brands is proud to continue advancing American manufacturing by expanding our operations in Rocky Mount where we have a terrific team,” said Cornerstone Building Brands Chief Executive Officer Gunner Smith. “This investment increases our capacity and strengthens our ability to meet future demand for our Ply Gem® windows and doors while creating new career opportunities for skilled manufacturing workers in Franklin County. We appreciate the continued partnership of the Commonwealth of Virginia and local leaders as we build on our legacy of delivering high-quality products that best serve our customers and communities.”

Cornerstone Building Brands was formed in 2018 through the merger of NCI Building Systems and Ply Gem Building Products, combining their complementary exterior building materials portfolios under one name. Today, Cornerstone Building Brands is a leading manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, serving both new construction and repair & remodel markets with offerings including vinyl windows and doors, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems, and metal accessories. In addition to Ply Gem®, the company’s brand portfolio includes Simonton® Windows & Doors, Mastic® by Ply Gem and Mueller.

“This expansion demonstrates the positive momentum happening in Rocky Mount,” said Rocky Mount Mayor C. Holland Perdue, III. “Businesses are thriving, jobs are being created, and our community continues to move forward.”

“Cornerstone Building Brands’ expansion in Franklin County confirms their longstanding confidence in our workforce, infrastructure, and community,” said Frankin County Administrator Chris Whitlow. “It reinforces that Franklin County is a great place to live, work, and do business, thanks to the vision and leadership of our Board of Supervisors, the hard work of our county staff, the dedication of our local businesses, and the support and partnership of our citizens.”

"Cornerstone Building Brands’ expansion builds on the proud manufacturing legacy of its Rocky Mount facility, which has been a cornerstone of Franklin County’s economy since 1939,” said Roanoke Regional Partnership President and CEO John Hull. “The Roanoke region is home to a strong cluster of building products companies—from windows and glass to cement and materials—that continue to innovate, invest, and create opportunity for our community.”

"This is tremendous news for Franklin County and the entire 7th District,” said Senator Bill Stanley. “Manufacturing jobs are the backbone of our rural economy, and Cornerstone Building Brands' decision to invest nearly $5 million and create 50 new career opportunities in Rocky Mount demonstrates the strength of our workforce and our commitment to supporting American manufacturing. I'm grateful to Governor Youngkin, our local leaders, and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for working together to make this expansion possible. These aren't just jobs – they're pathways to the middle class for hardworking families across our region."

"Congratulations to Cornerstone Building Brands on this expansion,” said Delegate Will Davis. "This growth is a testament to the team’s hard work, innovation, and commitment to strengthening our local economy. Their continued investment in our community creates valuable jobs and drives long-term opportunity for families across the region. I’m proud to celebrate this milestone and look forward to Cornerstone Building Brands’ continued success."

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Franklin County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $100,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Franklin County with the project. Cornerstone Building Brands’ job creation will be supported through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

