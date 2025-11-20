CleanArc Data Centers Invests $3 Billion in Caroline County

RICHMOND, VA — CleanArc Data Centers will invest $3 billion to construct a new state-of-the-art data center campus in Caroline County. At full capacity, the project will create 50 new jobs in the Commonwealth.

Officially breaking ground today, the new project (VA1), will offer nearly 1 gigawatt of critical grid capacity, supporting the growing demand for scalable, sustainability-focused, and hyperscale-ready digital infrastructure. The project integrates land conservation initiatives, closed-loop systems that minimize water use and design features to reduce noise and light pollution.

“Virginia is the data center capital of the world, and I am thrilled that CleanArc has selected Caroline County as the site to invest $3 billion for their newest data center campus,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “By listening to Virginians and collaborating with industry leaders, CleanArc is ensuring this campus brings great jobs and revenue to this community and the Commonwealth while ensuring the high quality of life Virginia is known for. This is the largest announced economic investment in the history of Caroline County and a testament to the results that come from strong collaboration between local and state leaders and industry partners.”

“With this campus, CleanArc is ensuring every data center built in Virginia is better than the last,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “This enormous investment in Caroline County is a sign of Virginia’s growing dominance in the global tech industry.”

“Today marks an important milestone for CleanArc Data Centers and Northern Virginia,” said CleanArc Data Centers Founder and CEO James Trout. “This new, leading-edge campus reflects our commitment to delivering reliable, efficient, and sustainable data center solutions while supporting the local economy and workforce.”

Founded in 2022, CleanArc is an innovative provider of first-of-its-kind, sustainability-focused data center development and operation solutions. With decades of experience in both the data center and energy sectors, CleanArc has assembled the critical components — scalability, renewable energy and strategic data center production — under one arc for hyperscalers seeking to expand sustainably and cost-effectively. This campus marks the company’s first project in the Greater Fredericksburg region. CleanArc is eligible for the Data Center Sales and Use Tax exemptions on qualifying computer equipment and enabling software.

“CleanArc’s $3 billion initial monetary investment in Caroline County is the largest announced business recruitment in the county’s history,” said Chair of the Caroline County Board and Supervisor of the Port Royal District Nancy Long. “The Board is proud that it has led the Commonwealth in setting exacting standards for data centers in the form of regulatory guidelines. These regulations include setbacks to enhance buffering from communities, noise abatement provisions, screening requirements, and the prohibition of the use of potable water for industrial cooling. CleanArc is setting the model for responsible data center development in Virginia and Caroline County.”

“CleanArc’s data center project in Caroline, which includes the Bazaar site, is a demonstration of the county’s commitment to maintaining a rural lifestyle while providing substantial revenue for school improvements, critical infrastructure upgrades, and public safety investments, while keeping citizen’s taxes down in the face of growing costs for essential services,” said Mattaponi District Supervisor Floyd Thomas. “Caroline data centers will either be near an interstate interchange or in a designated Planned Innovation Research and Technology zone to contain data center impacts and allow Caroline’s rural way of life to be preserved.”