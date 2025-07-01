Redemption and Mystery Collide in 'The Gynecologist’s Daughter' by Richard Enns

NH, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A gritty, poignant tale of murder, betrayal, and redemption, author Richard Enns introduces “The Gynecologist’s Daughter.” This mystery novel promises readers an emotional and thought-provoking story that challenges the boundaries of justice and humanity.The narrative explores the impact of exploitation and betrayal while offering a glimmer of hope in the power of healing. It tells the compelling story of Detective Michael Tough and his wife, a reformed prostitute, who risk it all to protect a young girl escaping a harrowing life of brutality. The girl, daughter of a ruthless, recently killed criminal known as The Gynecologist, finds safety under Tough’s protection, but the ties to her past and her father’s enterprise aren’t easily shed.Driven by perseverance and faith, their lives take a drastic, unforgettable turn as they confront the dark realities of abuse and murder. With shocking twists and vivid storytelling, this 168-page novel holds readers captive to the very last page.Richard Enns brings a wealth of life experience to his storytelling. Raised by missionary parents, Enns spent much of his childhood in San Diego, California, and Mexico City. The author later worked for more than two decades as a probation officer, where he witnessed stories of healing and hardship that inspire his writing today. This is his first work of fiction, with a second novel already in the works.Described by the author as gritty, raw, and redemptive, “The Gynecologist’s Daughter” sheds light on the darkness of exploitation while celebrating the courage it takes to foster healing and new beginnings. Mystery lovers and readers seeking deeply emotional, socially conscious narratives will find an unforgettable story here.“The Gynecologist’s Daughter” (ISBN: 9781966074724) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $12.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the back cover:Robert Davis, known on the streets as The Gynecologist - Physician, Billionaire Heir to a pharmaceutical fortune, and a pimp catering to the proclivities of the ultra-wealthy is murdered in a Denny's on The Saber, a street known for prostitution. Detective Michael Tough was sitting in the next booth, and The Gynecologist's daughter, fourteen-year-old Stacy Davis, was sitting next to him when he was killed. The Gynecologist had forced Stacy into prostitution prior to his death.Detective Tough takes Stacy into his home with his wife, Becky, a recovered prostitute who has a heart of gold but is street smart. As Detective Tough sets out to find those responsible and save Stacy from her past, the bodies keep piling up.About the author:I was raised by missionary parents. I grew up primarily in San Diego, California, and Mexico City, although I lived in Quito, Ecuador as a toddler. I attended a junior college in San Diego before transferring to San Diego State University. I transferred to North Park College in Chicago for my senior year, and graduated with a degree in history in 1985. I received a Master of Divinity at North Park Theological Seminary in 1989. I spent two years as a missionary in Mexico City, ran an export business for three years, and eventually became a probation officer, where I worked for nearly 22 years before retiring in June of 2024.About NH book publisher Seacoast Press:NH book publisher Seacoast Press provides authors with traditional-quality book publishing services while allowing authors to retain publishing rights and 100% royalties. Seacoast Press’ wide variety of publishing services includes book design; editorial; printing; distribution; publicity; and marketing. Seacoast Press books are available through retailers and booksellers worldwide. All Seacoast Press books can be purchased wholesale through Ingram.To learn more about Seacoast Press, the premier book publisher in NH, visit http://www.seacoastpress.com/

