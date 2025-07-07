Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Central North Carolina

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

New Senior Helpers Location opened in Central North Carolina. Offering services that reduce hospitalization and support seniors aging in place.

SALISBURY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Salisbury.The location, owned and operated by Jalin Moore and Jordan Smith, began serving the community on June 27, 2025. Jalin transitioned into entrepreneurship after his NFL career was unexpectedly cut short. He launched a successful real estate business across the Carolinas and earned dual broker licenses. Jordan is driven by a deep passion for serving her community and helping families find compassionate care for their loved ones. Through Senior Helpers of Central North Carolina, they will offer a wide range of services to help individuals age safely and comfortably at home—from daily assistance to specialized care for chronic conditions.“I chose Senior Helpers because their identity matched my purpose—to treat every client like family and help seniors thrive in the place they call home.” – Jalin MooreSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Jalin’s passion for caregiving was sparked by the loss of his grandfather to cancer, which gave him deep empathy for families navigating aging, illness, and loss—and a drive to ensure seniors receive compassionate, high-quality care. For Jordan, the passing of her grandmother reinforced the importance of her work and renewed her commitment to providing meaningful, trustworthy support to families. Their personal experiences fuel their shared mission to make a lasting impact in senior care.“I take pride in creating a team that treats every client like family. Our team is dedicated to providing care that helps seniors live with dignity and comfort at home.” – Jordan SmithSenior Helpers of Central North Carolina offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Jalin and Jordan are the ideal Senior Helpers franchisees,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Their passion for helping seniors age comfortably makes them perfect candidates for us. We’re excited to see their business grow and more North Carolina residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Central North Carolina is located at 1933 Jake Alexander Blvd W, Ste 103, Salisbury, NC 28147.To contact the office, call (980) 892-7392 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/nc/salisbury/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

Tailored Senior Care at Home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.