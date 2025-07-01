Serbia continues to improve child protection solutions

Minister for Family Care and Demography Jelena Žarić Kovačević stated at the Conference of Ministers of Social Policy, Family and Children’s Rights in Valletta today that Serbia is genuinely committed to protecting the rights and safety of every child.

