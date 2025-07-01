Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Officer Francisco Paul Flattes

Governor Josh Stein ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset today, July 1, in honor of Cherokee Sheriff Detention Officer Francisco Paul Flattes who was killed in the line of duty Monday. Officer Flattes was a four-year veteran of the Cherokee County Sheriff Department.

Statement from Governor Stein

“I was deeply saddened to learn of Francisco Paul Flattes’ tragic murder. Our law enforcement officers go above and beyond the call of duty to keep us safe, and tragically yesterday Detention Officer Flattes paid the ultimate price. I am grateful to western North Carolina law enforcement and the Highway Patrol for their quick response. Anna and I are praying for his family and community as they grieve his loss. May his memory be a blessing.”

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

