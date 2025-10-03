Governor Names Advisory Council on Latino Affairs

Governor Stein on Tuesday announced the formation of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Latino Affairs welcoming and installing the 30 new advisors. The announcement came during a reception in honor of Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month at the Executive Residence in which he thanked outgoing members who have served on the previous Governor’s Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs since 2023.

"North Carolina's Latino population enriches our shared heritage and makes our state a more dynamic place to live," said Governor Josh Stein. "That’s why I was proud to sign an Executive Order extending the Governor’s Advisory Council on Latino Affairs. This council has provided valuable wisdom to my team and me, and we want to continue benefiting from its insights."

Created by Executive Order 27, the new Latino Council includes up to 30 members who are charged with exploring specific topics of tremendous importance to North Carolina’s Hispanic and Latino population. The Council will meet quarterly to discuss and determine how best to advance contributions, expand opportunities and reduce barriers for the Latino community and make policy recommendations to the Governor. The first Hispanic/Latino Governor’s Advisory Council was established in 1998; it since has been extended or reestablished by executive order from each of the previous governors.

Housed within the NC Department of Administration, the Council will be co-chaired by Andrea Freile and Frederico Rios. Ms. Freile has vast leadership experience in consensus building and community engagement. She serves as Communications and Engagement Coordinator for Wayne County Public Schools and is the founder of Viva Cultura Consulting. Rios is a consultant and strategist who has worked in leadership positions at the Foundation for the Carolinas and the City of Charlotte Office of Immigrant Integration. He currently serves on the board of Welcoming America.

Council members, who are appointed by the governor, represent key agencies and organizations that work across North Carolina with the state’s Latino population.

Council members include:

Cristina España is Senior Outreach Advisor to Governor Stein with 15+ years in government and diplomacy. She leads statewide efforts on language access, digital inclusion, and cultural initiatives.

Dr. Carlos Rish – As Medical Director at Centro Medico Latino, she has provided accessible family care to North Carolina’s Latino community for over 25 years.

Dr. Christian Walter is the principal of Sylvia Mendez Newcomers School in High Point. Born in Argentina, he champions high academic expectations for all students.

Dr. Javier Gonzalez is CEO of East Coast Migrant Head Start Project and a former migrant farmworker. He advocates for educational equity and serves on the NC Community Colleges Foundation Board.

Eliazar Posada is the Executive Director of Equality NC and Carrboro Council Member. He made history as the first openly LGBTQ Latino elected in the state.

Elizabeth Herrera leads Casa Azul de Wilson and is an advocate for rural Latine communities. A first-generation Mexican-American, she focuses on education access for immigrant families.

Esteban Guzmán is Director of the Small Business Center at Wayne Community College and a legal consultant. He holds multiple law degrees and serves on several regional and global boards.

Iliana Santillán is the Founder of Brava NC and former Executive Director of El Pueblo and a cultural strategist with 20+ years in immigrant justice and civic engagement.

Jacquelinne Murillo is an immigration attorney overseeing the Nuevo Comienzo program for unaccompanied minors. Former bilingual teacher and Teach For America alum.

Javier Correa-Vega is a Winston-Salem community leader with a background in law enforcement and education. He promotes multilingual access and family engagement initiatives.

Javiera Caballero is Durham’s first Latina City Council Member. She champions immigrant-inclusive policies, including language access for all residents.

Johnny Guadalupe-Shaver serves as a Medicaid caseworker in Pender County, supporting Latino families by bridging language gaps to ensure access to essential services.

Juvencio Rocha-Peralta, Jr. is the Founder and Executive Director of AMEXCAN. A longtime advocate for Latine communities, he serves on numerous boards addressing health, education, and civic inclusion.

Kiara Aranda is the Director of Leadership Advancement at LatinxEd. She works to expand postsecondary opportunities for Latine students across North Carolina.

Kurma Murrain is an award-winning poet, educator, and ESL expert. She coordinates community programs at The Mint Museum and promotes cultural literacy through the arts.

Lariza Garzón directs the NC and MidSouth Operations at the Hispanic Federation and previously led community education for the Farmworker Unit at Legal Aid of NC.

Lister Delgado - Managing Partner and co-founder of Idea Fund Partners. A veteran Latino VC leader, he’s invested in 60+ startups and mentored hundreds of tech founders.

Maria Mayorga is the Civic Engagement Manager at Blueprint NC. She leads statewide Latinx voter engagement and has over a decade of experience addressing systemic inequities.

Marimer Rodríguez McKenzie is a consultant for New Hanover County’s Language Access initiatives. She volunteers widely and serves on multiple nonprofit boards in the Cape Fear region.

Mary Jones serves as Director of Client Care Engagement at El Futuro. A mental health advocate focused on reducing stigma and expanding access for Latino families.

Pilar Rocha-Goldberg is President & CEO of El Centro Hispano, Inc. She leads advocacy and strategic growth while serving numerous health, education, and community boards.

Prudencio Martinez-Mengel is the Director of Multilingual Programs at Lenoir Community College. A Puerto Rican educator, interpreter, and doctoral student dedicated to adult education and outreach.

Ricardo Bello Ball is the Executive Director of Unidxs WNC and Chair of the Smoky Mountain Long Term Recovery Group. He supports rural communities across seven western NC counties.

Saira Estrada is a Language Access & Immigrant Integration Coordinator for the City of Charlotte. Co-founder of Speak Life and Live, she connects government and community through innovation.

Stefanía Arteaga is Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director of the Carolina Migrant Network. Formerly with the ACLU of North Carolina, she advocates for immigrant rights and justice.

Vicky Garcia is President & CEO of Latino Community Credit Union. With 20+ years in finance, she champions ethical banking and financial inclusion for underserved communities.

Yesenia Cuello is Co-founder and Executive Director of NC FIELD. She leads efforts to empower farmworker youth through education, leadership, and advocacy.

Zurilma Anuel is the Director of the Women’s Business Center in Asheville. With 15+ years in economic development, she supports entrepreneurship across western North Carolina.

About NCDOA

The NC Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved. Several Boards and Commissions are housed within DOA; their mission is to advise the governor, state legislators and state leaders on issues impacting specific populations.