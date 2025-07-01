Farmers Home Furniture Launches La-Z-Boy® Recliners Across All Store Locations

La-Z-Boy® recliners arrive at all Farmers Home Furniture stores July 1—offering iconic comfort, quality, and style starting at just $649.

DUBLIN, GA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farmers Home Furniture is making comfort more accessible with the addition of La-Z-Boy® recliners — several exclusive models launching July 1, and available in all store locations across the Southeast. Starting at $649, these new La-Z-Boy® arrivals deliver the comfort, craftsmanship, and iconic style La-Z-Boy® is known for, now available to Farmers customers both in-store and online.

La-Z-Boy® has built a legacy on redefining relaxation. Each of the featured recliner styles offers a distinct look — ranging from modern and streamlined to plush and classic — designed to meet a variety of personal tastes and home aesthetics. Known for durability, ergonomic support, and innovative reclining mechanisms, La-Z-Boy® remains a gold standard in home comfort.

“We are thrilled to partner with a company of La-Z-Boy®’s reputation of quality and comfort. Their iconic brand is a testament to their 98-year history of craftsmanship and innovation,” said Greg Meyer, Chief Merchandising Officer. “Offering La-Z-Boy® recliners in every store illustrates our commitment to provide furniture that blends performance, style, quality and value for our customers.”

With the introduction of La-Z-Boy® recliners, Farmers Home Furniture is reinforcing its commitment to delivering more of what today’s customers are looking for — trusted brands, long-lasting quality, and accessible comfort. As an employee-owned company with a strong presence across the Southeast, Farmers is known for its flexible financing, in-house credit options, and dependable customer service.

This rollout reflects a continued effort to enhance the in-store experience across all 260+ locations throughout the Southeast — bringing in nationally recognized brands while remaining grounded in the local service and community connection that have defined the company for over 75 years. With a growing digital presence and continued retail expansion, Farmers Home Furniture remains focused on making great furniture more accessible — both in-store and online — to families across the Southeastern region.

Beginning July 1, customers can explore the new La-Z-Boy® recliner collection by visiting their local Farmers Home Furniture store or browsing online at www.farmershomefurniture.com. To preview the styles, check out the promotional video here: https://youtu.be/xzq5FNrwdS8

About Farmers Home Furniture

Founded in 1949 in Soperton, Georgia, Farmers Home Furniture has grown into one of the largest privately owned furniture retailers in the country. The company is committed to providing customers with quality home furnishings, flexible payment plans, and hometown service. Farmers Home Furniture remains focused on offering affordable solutions for every room in the home.

