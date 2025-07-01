Villa at Silverbell Estates Hosts 'The Silverbell Stop' to Celebrate Local First Responders

The Silverbell Stop Flyer

Villa at Silverbell Estates is proud to announce The Silverbell Stop: Fuel for the Front Line, a special appreciation event honoring local first responders.

First responders show up for us every day, often in life’s most critical moments. We want to show up for them by offering our thanks, a great meal, & a reminder that their efforts never go unnoticed.” — Amber Burmeister

ORION TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villa at Silverbell Estates is proud to announce The Silverbell Stop: Fuel for the Front Line, a special appreciation event honoring local first responders. The event will take place on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at 1255 W. Silverbell Rd., Orion Township, MI 48359.This free event is open to all police, fire, EMS, ambulance, and medical transport professionals. Attendees will enjoy complimentary food from a local food truck, refreshing treats from an ice cream truck, and the chance to win a Yeti cooler in a special raffle.“First responders show up for us every day, often in life’s most critical moments,” said Amber Burmeister, Administrator of Villa at Silverbell Estates. “With The Silverbell Stop, we want to show up for them by offering our thanks, a great meal, and a reminder that their efforts never go unnoticed.”The Silverbell Stop reflects Villa at Silverbell Estates’ ongoing commitment to strengthening relationships with the local community and celebrating those who dedicate their lives to keeping others safe.About Villa at Silverbell EstatesVilla at Silverbell Estates is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation community located in Orion Township, Michigan. Villa at Silverbell Estates offers a comprehensive range of services, including short-term rehabilitation, post-hospital recovery, and long-term skilled nursing care.Explore more at villaatsilverbellestates.com | 248.391.0900

