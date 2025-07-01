MDC offers guided kayaking event in Jefferson City July 17

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to get outdoors and connect with nature through kayaking on July 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Binder Lake in Jefferson City. Participants of all skill levels are welcome, and staff will provide instruction on kayaking techniques for those new to the sport.

All kayaking equipment will be provided at this free event, and participants are asked to wear closed-toe shoes, bring a water bottle, and to dress for the weather. This event is open to participants ages 13 and up, and prior registration is required. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4FL.

Questions about this event can be sent to Ashley Edwards at ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov. Binder Lake Boat Ramp is located at 1200 Binder Lake Rd. in Jefferson City. From Henwick Ln., turn south onto Binder Lake Road and the boat ramp will be on the left. From the north side of the lake, the boat ramp is about a quarter of the way down Binder Lake Road on the left.