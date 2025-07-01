Allocore Releases Roundtable Report on Grants Modernization

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allocore, a leading provider of technology solutions for government loans, grants, and fraud prevention, has released its third roundtable report: “Fixing the Federal Grants Process: Priorities for a Modernized System.” The report captures key insights and action steps from a closed-door meeting of senior federal officials, oversight experts, and technology leaders. The conversation focused on transforming how the government delivers more than $1 trillion in annual grant funding.Participants explored strategies to modernize the federal grants ecosystem amid rising oversight demands and aging infrastructure. They emphasized workforce planning, transparency, and standardization in an environment that “too often rewards institutional knowledge over programmatic merit.” Another key thread was the push for a shared solution and a unified front end. The report lays out a clear plan based on lessons from recent test cases.Action steps outlined in the report include:• Defining common business processes, focusing on performance, eligibility, reporting, and plain-language NOFOs• Modernizing systems using modular, commercial-grade platforms with shared services for payment processing and program oversight• Investing in workforce transformation, including standardized training and greater accountability• Promoting data transparency through dashboards and tools that allow federal, state, and local officials to track funding and outcomes in real timeAs one participant summarized, “this is not about compliance for its own sake. It’s about making sure that public funds reach the right recipients at the right time, and that we have the systems in place to prove it."The full report is available on our website About AllocoreAllocore powers leading government loans, grants, and fraud prevention programs with a unified platform built for efficiency and security. With trillions in loans and grants processed and billions in fraud prevented, Allocore brings the precision of commercial banking technology to the public sector. For more information, visit our website and follow our LinkedIn

