SADIE KATZ Delivers Thrills and Chills This Summer Starring in ‘CLUTCH’ and ‘NIGHT CARNAGE’

Sadie Katz stars in new action crime-thriller movie CLUTCH

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress Sadie Katz brings action-packed thrills and bloody-horror chills to the screen starring in two new original feature films releasing this July, CLUTCH and NIGHT CARNAGE.Set for release on July 8th from Glass House, the crime-thriller CLUTCH kicks-off when Tonya (Katz), a down-on-her luck ride-share driver, is carjacked by X (Kaiwi Lyman), a desperate criminal fleeing his mob boss. The unlikely pair are forced to team up as they navigate a deadly game of survival in the treacherous underworld of the city. With hitmen closing in, Tonya faces the harsh question: whom can she truly trust when loyalty is everything?The high-octane ride, directed by Michael Merino, has already gained attention after winning Best Independent Feature at the IFS Awards. Now, Katz is excited for mainstream audiences to see her in a memorable departure from the ‘scream queen’ roles that horror lovers have come recognize her for. “Clutch gave me the chance to step outside the horror world and into something more down-and-dirty,” explains Katz. “It’s still intense and thrilling, but there’s a deeper emotional undercurrent to Tonya that I really connected with. She’s not running from monsters—she’s facing real-world danger head-on, and that grounded edge really drew me in.”Releasing on July 29th from Lionsgate, Katz will give fans another bloody scare as she stars in the vampire-werewolf action-horror NIGHT CARNAGE, directed by Thomas J. Churchill. When a successful blogger, who is also a werewolf, meets a dashing playboy with a dark secret of his own, the claws and fangs come out and the ultimate battle is waged. Society’s only hope to put an end to their carnage is a legendary group of hunters, including Pepper (Katz), dedicated to vanquishing the undead.Katz can’t wait to give her devoted global followers what they want – a bloody good time. Katz shares, "Pepper is a total badass—sharp tongue, steady aim, and absolutely no fear. I had a blast sinking my teeth into that kind of power.”These are just the latest roles for this award-winning actress, screenwriter, director, and producer. Katz has appeared in over 40 films and is best known for her breakout role as the twisted, sexy Sally Hillicker in the 20th Century Fox release Wrong Turn 6: Last Resort. In addition, she notably starred as Christina in Lionsgate’s Amityville Harvest, as Goddess Ishtar in Bloodfeast, as Joan in Party Bus to Hell, and as Susan in Automation. Her fearless performances are often described as raw, grounded, and unforgettable.Katz also proved talented behind the camera, teaming with Leprechaun creator Mark Jones to co-write the Anchor Bay revenge thriller Scorned, starring Billy Zane and Anna Lynn McCord. She went on to create the acclaimed documentary The Bill Murray Experience, which premiered to a sold-out audience at AMDOCs and inspired the creation of the Sadie Katz Award for Hustle, still awarded annually at the festival.Busy on both sides of the camera, Katz has several projects currently in various stages of production set to release in 2026.CLUTCH will release July 8, 2025, on several streaming platforms including Amazon TVOD, InDemand, Google Play, Vubiquity, Fandango at Home/Vudu, and AppleTV.NIGHT CARNAGE will release July 29, 2025, On-Demand and On Digital on all major streaming platforms.Follow SADIE KATZ on Instagram: @sadiekatz and X: @sadie_katz

