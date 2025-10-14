Actress ASHLI AUGUILLARD Set to Recur on Season 8 of CBS Sitcom ‘THE NEIGHBORHOOD’

Ashli Auguillard to recur on CBS's THE NEIGHBORHOOD (photo courtesy CBS) Ashli Auguillard (photo by PeterJohn Minto)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress Ashli Auguillard joins the star-studded cast of the beloved CBS sitcom, The Neighborhood, in a guest star recurring role for its highly anticipated eighth and final season.When the season kicks off the Johnsons and Butlers face big changes and unexpected challenges as Tina discovers a new passion, Malcolm navigates work and family boundaries as his booming writing career sparks an urgent search for a new nanny.On October 20th, Auguillard brings her natural beauty and some controversy when she enters the storyline during the second episode, Welcome to the Downsizing. Further details about her role are being kept under wraps.“This was my first multi-cam sitcom, and it felt like stepping right back into the theater, where I first fell in love with acting,” explains Auguillard. “Working alongside such seasoned comedy legends was a master class in timing and craft. I’m excited for audiences to see how my character shakes things up this season.”Audiences will recognize Auguillard from her standout role alongside Tia Mowry in the Lifetime original holiday film A Very Merry Beauty Salon, as well as her guest-starring role opposite Kathy Bates in CBS’s Matlock. She’s also shown her physical range and marksmanship guest starring in ABC’s The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds. Auguillard made an unforgettable impression on HBO’s acclaimed series Curb Your Enthusiasm, holding her own opposite comedy icons Larry David, Lucy Liu, and Jon Hamm. Her growing resume also includes standout guest and recurring roles across major networks and platforms including CBS, ABC, Lifetime, USA Network, BET, Hallmark Channel, Hulu, Netflix, and more.Raised in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, as the eldest of six to a single mother, Auguillard’s journey from small-town stages to major network television has been fueled by resilience, curiosity, and a relentless drive to defy the odds of beating poverty. With no proximity to a tangible career path, Auguillard forged her way into the industry by moving cross-country to Los Angeles after college, swimming upstream in the world’s most competitive market with complete trust in her faith, training, and resilience. Now walking into her light with a dynamic body of work across television and film, Auguillard brings both Southern soul and fearless versatility to every role. With The Neighborhood marking another milestone in her rising career, she shows no signs of slowing down, solidifying her as one of the most exciting new talents to watch.For more about ASHLI AUGUILLARD visit: AshliAuguillard.com Follow on Instagram: @followashli

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.