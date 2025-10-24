Daniela Ruah to Direct Romantic Short ‘My Type’ Starring Sadie Stanley and Jacob Ward

'MY TYPE' directed by Daniela Ruah, starring Sadie Stanley and Jacob Ward Actress-Director Daniela Ruah Actress Sadie Stanley Actor Jacob Ward Cast & Crew on the set of 'MY TYPE'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah is stepping behind the camera to direct the heartfelt romantic short film My Type , starring Sadie Stanley (Cruel Summer, Karate Kid: Legends) and Jacob Ward (The Summerhouse).Inspired by a true story, My Type follows two twenty-somethings (Stanley and Ward) whose shared experience with Type 1 Diabetes sparks an unexpected love connection.Written by Jack Cressall and shot on Super 16mm film, the project teams with acclaimed cinematographer Rafael Leyva (Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion, The Last Rampage) and casting director Steven Tyler O’Connor (13 Reasons Why, Good American Family).My Type is a heartfelt story about connection, not condition — exploring how humor, vulnerability, and modern love intersect in the age of online dating.“We wanted to tell a story that feels both deeply personal and universally hopeful,” explains Ruah. “It’s about finding love in unexpected places and seeing the person, not the diagnosis.”Produced by Nicole MacNaughton (also a manager at Untamed Artists) and her sister, Kimberly Pinkson, under their High High Productions banner, My Type marks the first in a slate of narrative projects blending cinematic storytelling with social impact.Filming is currently underway on location in Santa Barbara.High High Productions is also developing an affiliated Type 1 Diabetes impact campaign, partnering with health-tech brands and advocacy organizations to raise awareness around life with T1D.Daniela Ruah, a Portuguese-American actress and director with a career spanning 25 years, first gained international recognition as Special Agent Kensi Blye on NCIS: Los Angeles, a role she played for over a decade. Behind the camera, she has directed numerous episodes of the NCIS franchise and continues to champion female-driven storytelling that blends emotional truth with visual elegance. Daniela Ruah is repped by Gersh Agency and Entertainment 360.Sadie Stanley is best known for starring in the title role of Disney Channel’s Kim Possible and as Megan Landry in Hulu's Cruel Summer. She also recurred on ABC’s The Goldbergs and notably appeared in The Sleepover, Let Us In, Dead to Me. Sadie Stanley is repped by Gersh Agency and Thruline Entertainment.Jacob Ward emerged in a breakout role as Matthew ‘Sticks’ Russo in Somewhere in Queens, which he was cast in while working for a food delivery service. He went on to appear in This Bloody Country and the TV series Popular Adjacent. Jacob Ward is repped by Innovative Artists and Thruline Entertainment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.