Advancing Airport Modernization with Technology-Focused Workshop in Rabat, Morocco

30 June 2025, Rabat, Morocco – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) successfully concluded its third regional workshop on "Future-Proofing Airport Development: Harnessing Technology to Streamline Terminal Operations" in Rabat, Morocco on 24-25 June 2025. The two-day intensive workshop brought together over 30 aviation professionals from 13 countries across Africa, Europe, and North America to explore cutting-edge technologies transforming airport operations.

Hosted in collaboration with the Office National des Aéroports (ONDA) of the Kingdom of Morocco and held in strategic partnership with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and the Georgia Institute of Technology's Enterprise Innovation Institute, this workshop marks the third instalment of UNITAR's Airports and Economic Development Global Training Programme for 2025.

With Morocco preparing to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, the workshop addressed critical priorities for modernizing terminal operations through technology. Participants from Burkina Faso, Canada, Egypt, France, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Morocco, Seychelles, Switzerland, Tanzania, and the United States engaged in comprehensive sessions covering AI integration, cybersecurity, smart terminal solutions, passenger flow optimization, and sustainable technology deployment.