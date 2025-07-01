Online Book Shop of the Cultural Affairs Bureau offers special promotion to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the “Historic Centre of Macao” on the World Heritage List

MACAU, July 1 - In order to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the “Historic Centre of Macao” on the World Heritage List, the Online Book Shop of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will launch special offers from 1 to 31 July this year. Readers may enjoy a 20% discount on all books on the website, as well as 50% and 10% discount on back issues and recent issues of the Review of Culture, respectively. In addition, readers may receive a complimentary set of the “Strolling through the World Heritage sites – Postcard Collection of the Historic Centre of Macao” on any book purchase on the Online Book Shop (by each transaction) during the abovementioned period. The gifts are available while stocks last.

Several new books have been launched on the Online Book Shop recently, including The Firecracker Industry in Taipa (Fourth Edition), Echoes of the Era: Interviews with Li Liesheng《時代回聲：李烈聲訪談錄》, Palace of Double Brilliance: Selected Treasures from the Palace Museum, and Focus: Integration of Art between China and the West in the 18th-19th Centuries. The complimentary set of the “Strolling through the World Heritage sites - Postcard Collection of the Historic Centre of Macao” features watercolour paintings themed the Historic Centre of Macao, presenting a selection of representative attractions such as the Ruins of St. Paul’s, the A-Ma Temple and the Dom Pedro V Theatre, which are incorporated in the design of the postcards.

IC offers books and periodicals on the Online Book Shop, including publications in traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Portuguese and English, with a rich and diverse range of categories including history, literature, visual arts, performing arts, culture, and academic research and studies. Readers can place orders on the website, make electronic payments, and request delivery through the Express Mail Service (EMS) of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau to their designated locations, while local readers can choose to pick up their books in person at IC’s 13 public libraries (located in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa, and Coloane). The Online Book Shop of the Cultural Affairs Bureau will launch special offers from time to time.

For more information, please visit the Online Book Shop website at www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop, or email to bookshop@icm.gov.mo.