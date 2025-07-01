“The Magic of Lines: Serge Bloch’s Wonderland of Picture Books” opens on 4 July exploring the art in everyday life with adults and children through lines and storytelling

MACAU, July 1 - The exhibition “The Magic of Lines: Serge Bloch’s Wonderland of Picture Books”, jointly presented by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and MGM, will be open to the public for free from 4 July at the “•Art Space” and at the Navy Yard No.1 & No. 2. Serving as one of the highlight programmes of the 2nd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival, the exhibition invites visitors of all ages to join the imaginative space crafted by the French illustrator Serge Bloch. The space is infused with enchanting lines, setting up to embark on an artistic journey full of imagination, joy and inspiration, as well as uncover the subtle yet precious moments of life.

Serge Bloch is a highly renowned and humorous contemporary illustrator, children’s picture book author and visual artist. His unique charm lies in the skillful fusion of simple, lively lines with the collage of everyday objects, transforming ordinary fruits, vegetables and daily necessities into artistic materials. His works intuitively present the nuances of life and profound themes. For instance, I Can't Wait sketches the long course of life: birth, ageing, sickness and death. The Art of Fighting delves into children’s social rules and boundaries. When We Grow Old conveys understanding and care for the elderly. His refined strokes communicate life philosophies, providing parents with opportunities to grow together with their children and reflect on the issues of life.

This exhibition will feature three sections at the “•ART Space”, first-floor terrace of the Macao Cultural Centre (until 7 October) and at the Barra District - Navy Yard No.1 & No. 2 (until 14 September), showcasing Serge’s signature humorous style and vibrant line art in full. Spanning over ten topics, the exhibition combines artistic displays with interactive games, creating a picture book playground for playing, watching and learning. Visitors who collect exclusive stamps from all three sections can exchange them for a set of exquisite illustrated stickers.

Furthermore, the exhibition will set up various extended activities, including a seminar titled “Art Canvas • Researching with Colour Pencils” and “Extended Picture Book Workshop” hosted in the Navy Yard No. 2, as well as “Doodle Adventure - Craft Stories Inspired by Bloch’s Art”, “Mischievous Lines” Family Collage Magic Workshop, along with the “Line Magicians” Family Picture Book Workshop, respectively organized in the “•ART Space” exhibition area. Parents can engage in deep conversations with their children about the wisdom inherent in Serge Bloch’s works, exploring life philosophies and artistic creativity together.

For details on the “The Magic of Lines: Serge Bloch’s Wonderland of Picture Books”, outreach activities and registration links, please visit the Macao Museum of Art website (www.MAM.gov.mo), the MGM website (www.mgm.mo/en/cotai/entertainment/The-Magic-of-Lines-Serge-Bloch-s-Wonderland-of-Picture-Books), or their respective Facebook pages. For more information on the Macao International Children’s Arts Festival, please browse www.icm.gov.mo/micaf.