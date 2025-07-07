Business Reporter: A new, outcome-based approach to product leadership

How the role is taking ownership of company strategy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, intelligent product management platform Productboard talks about how the focus for product managers is shifting from building products faster to leading smarter. Digital product management leveraging AI to automate coding, streamline workflows and speed up delivery has changed the status of product managers within the company. The increasingly strategic role that they play is also reflected by the findings of Productboard’s 2025 Survey of over 100 product executives.43 per cent of leaders are now accountable for revenue, and 41 per cent are helping define company strategy. As AI accelerates execution, product leaders are being asked to do more than deliver – they’re expected to drive outcomes. The focus is no longer on how quickly their teams can build, but how clearly they can lead. Strategic foresight is emerging as a critical skill, cited by 76 per cent of respondents as a top priority.To meet these new expectations, teams are streamlining how they operate. The survey found that 60 per cent are investing in stronger cross-functional collaboration, 52 per cent in AI-readiness and 48 per cent in clarifying roles and responsibilities. Product management is no longer about output alone. Evaluating product management teams on outcomes involves linking every decision they make to a performance indicator: roadmaps are aligning to revenue goals; customer feedback is tied directly to product performance; and clarity – in terms of tools, processes and priorities – is becoming the most valuable resource.To learn more about the findings of Productboard’s 2025 Survey, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About ProductboardProductboard is the intelligent product management platform that helps product teams deliver exceptional products with clarity and confidence. Over 6,000 companies use Productboard to uncover customer needs, drive strategic alignment and rally everyone around the roadmap.

