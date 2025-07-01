Carla Marcos Hypnotherapy Recognized as Top Hypnotherapy Program of the Year by IAOTB

Carla Marcos Hypnotherapy inducted into the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB) will be honored at their annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carla Marcos Hypnotherapy, a leader in the mental health and wellness sector, was recently selected as Top Hypnotherapy Program of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB), a premier global organization recognizing excellence and innovation across industries.This recognition highlights the leadership of Carla Marcos López, Clinical Hypnotherapist and Founder, whose vision and dedication have propelled Carla Marcos Hypnotherapy to new heights in the wellness and psychotherapy industry.Carla Marcos López’s journey embodies resilience, innovation, and commitment to transformation. As a multi-award clinical hypnotherapist, pharma lawyer and qualified nurse, she brings a unique fusion of expertise in health, law and corporate sectors to empower individuals worldwide.Ms. Marcos is driven by a vision of holistic wellbeing. Her signature program integrates modern neuroscience and psychology with solution-focused psychotherapeutic techniques and hypnosis to create meaningful, lasting change, making a profound impact on individuals seeking deep emotional and behavioural transformation. A thought leader in her field, she challenges outdated therapeutic models, advocates for mind-body integration, and helps professionals, business leaders, and creatives unlock their full potential. For her, leadership is about positive impact, and her mission is to inspire, elevate, and transform lives.Carla Marcos Hypnotherapy specializes in helping individuals overcome a wide range of emotional, psychological, and physical challenges. Drawing on decades of experience and the latest neuroscience research, Carla Marcos works with clients to address issues such as anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, phobias, insomnia, OCD, IBS, weight management, chronic pain, and stress-related conditions. She also supports clients in areas of personal development, from overcoming peak performance blocks in the workplace, sports, or performing arts, to finding their purpose, increasing clarity, improving decision-making, reconnecting with themselves, or unleashing their creativity.Through Solution Focused Hypnotherapy, clients are guided to shift from survival-based thinking dominated by the primitive mind to a more balanced and emotionally intelligent state led by the intellectual mind. By using trance states to reduce stress and rebalance the autonomic nervous system, clients are empowered to regain control, build confidence, and experience long-term emotional wellbeing through subconscious transformation.As a result of this award, Carla Marcos Hypnotherapy will be featured in IAOTB's annual global business spotlight and honored at the IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala as Top Hypnotherapy Program of the Year, being held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December to celebrate the achievements of top-performing businesses worldwide.Inclusion in IAOTB is a prestigious honor reserved for companies that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and industry impact. Businesses are hand-selected through a rigorous nomination and vetting process, which evaluates professional reputation, operational success, market influence, and community involvement. Only a select few are chosen annually for this distinguished recognition.The President of IAOTP and IAOTB, Stephanie Cirami, shared:"IAOTB is more than just an award; it's an international network of excellence. Carla Marcos Hypnotherapy exemplifies the values we look for in a Top Business of the Year honoree, and we are proud to welcome them into our elite circle of innovators and industry leaders."For media inquiries or to learn more about Carla Marcos Hypnotherapy and their upcoming initiatives, please contact:About IAOTBIAOTB, a division of the renowned International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), provides a unique and exclusive platform for distinguished companies to network, collaborate, and enhance their global visibility. Benefits for selected businesses include:• Customized Press Releases featured on major media outlets including FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, KTLA, The Times, Daily Journal, and Travel Weekly• High-Impact Video Commercials and Professional Web Design/SEO services• Showcasing on World-Famous Billboards, such as the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, Planet Hollywood on the Vegas Strip, and Nashville's Iconic Sign• Red Carpet Award Galas and Summer Soirees for top-tier business networkingFor more information on the International Association of Top Businesses, visit www.iaotb.com

