Dr. Rick Perea selected as Top Performance Psychologist and Innovative CEO Of The Year by IAOTP

Dr. Rick Perea will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Rick Perea, keynote speaker, workshop facilitator, executive coach, and award-winning author, was recently selected as Top Performance Psychologist and Innovative CEO Of The Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaPrior to Dr. Perea’s two decades of experience in the human behavior industry, Dr. Perea was a standout in college football, garnering All-Conference and All-American acolades while playing linebacker and punter. Dr. Perea signed a 3 year free agent contract with both the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants of the National Football League. In addition, he has climbed over 26 14,000 foot peaks in the state of Colorado and has led a life of fitness, nutrition, and creative competency. He also won the titles of Mr. Colorado, Mr. Rocky Mountain, and Mr. Transwestern USA in the 1980s in the bodybuilding realm. Finally, fitting of a true renaissance man, he has acted in over 15 television commercials and is presently a creative producer and the inspiration of a T.V. sitcom about mental health.Dr. Perea has certainly proven himself in the human behavior realm following his illustrious athletic career. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Perea is a highly energetic motivational speaker and executive coach, inspiring individuals and organizations from all over the globe. He is an expert authority and keynote speaker for special events in corporate, athletic and academic environments, reaching organizations from Google and Apple, to the World Champion Denver Nuggets (2023), Super Bowl 50 Champion Denver Broncos (2016) and the Miami Dolphins (2016-2019) among others. Through Core Transparency, Dr. Perea will motivate audience members to create new mindsets, face trauma and tragedy, resulting in real life-long results for sustainable peak performance.As an Executive Coach, he is a subject matter expert being the CEO of THINKONE and a World Champion (NFL & NBA), National Champion (NCAA) and Batting Champion (MLB) Psychologist. Dr. Perea directly Coached Mike Malone, Head Coach of the 2023 World Champion Denver Nuggets helping create a climate and culture of inclusiveness and collaboration. A helper at heart, Dr Perea holds a unique blend of business acumen and competency with an astute academic record, bringing his unique talent to work with Business Executives, and Professional and College Athletic teams to be the best in their industry. He empowers clients from a vast range of industries such as business executives, surgeons, attorneys, engineers, astronauts, first responders, entertainers, NFL, NBA and MLB teams, athletes, coaches, and other top performers in the world.Often referred to as the "Good Doctor" or the “Love Doctor”, Dr. Perea has the credentials and knowledge to give his clients the ultimate experience. As an Industrial/Organizational Psychologist, Certified Professional Coach (CPC), Certified Energy Psychologist (CEP), and member of the Society of Indian Psychologists (SIP), Dr. Rick Perea not only has the formal education and training to help organizations and individuals perform better, he has the real-world experience of founding and developing two award-winning, multi-million dollar companies. In addition, you can find Dr. Perea as a regular on radio and television as an expert analyst regarding Performance Psychology.Dr. Perea is the CEO and Founder of THINKONE: The Behavior Design Specialists. THINKONE, based out of Denver, CO, is a cutting-edge, comprehensive performance facility that's treats the mind and body. From Neuro- Feedback, Behavior Design to Float tanks and Bio-Mats, THINKONE combines the best of Western and Eastern methodology treatments. THINKONE is one of the most progressive mind/body facilities in the world regarding holistic relaxation and performance.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to life coaching, brain training, leadership development, executive coaching, corporate training, communication skills training, psychological safety, climate and culture change management, and career development coaching.Before embarking on his professional career path, Dr. Perea earned his B.A. in Psychology and Media Studies from the Metropolitan State University of Denver and his M.A. in Speech and Rhetoric from the University of Denver. He also earned a second Masters in Education from Regis University. Further, Dr. Perea garnered a third Masters degree in pedagogical studies from the University of Colorado-Denver. His PhD is in industrial/organizational psychology with distinction and honors from Capella University in Minnesota. Finally, Dr. Perea has a certificate in leadership/followership from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachussets.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Perea has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the fabulous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection of Top Performance Psychologist and Innovative CEO for 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Dr. Perea for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Dr. Perea attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to encourage people going into this industry.For more information please visit: https://drrickperea.com/ and https://thinkone4you.org/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.