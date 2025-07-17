Jonathan Yancy selected as Top Consultant of the Year in Change Management by IAOTP

Jonathan Yancy will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jonathan Yancy, Chief Executive Officer of Yancy Business Consulting LLC, was recently selected as Top Consultant of the Year in Change Management for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith a decade of experience in the industry, Mr. Yancy has certainly proven himself in his field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Yancy is Chief Executive Officer of Yancy Business Consulting LLC, a consulting company whose mission is to empower organizations to navigate complex transformation changes, optimize their operations, and harness the power of data for informed decision making. With a strong foundation in Agile methodologies, they provide tailored coaching and training to foster nimble, efficient work environments. Their team offers insightful strategies and practical solutions. They’re committed to guiding their clients through transformational journeys, ensure they emerge more resilient, agile, and ready to face the challenges of tomorrow's business landscape.During Mr. Yancy’s professional career, he’s served as a business process advisor, business transformation consultant, project manager, business systems analyst and organizational change manager in industries such as: energy, gas and oil, financial services, higher education, semiconductor manufacturing, public sector, private sector and retail.His professional goal is to assist organizations in meeting their desired business outcomes through organizational transition and transformation using structured and unique agile and change management methodologies, tools and techniques. Mr. Yancy has a proven track record in leading and driving change successfully throughout organizations entirety. His greatest asset is guiding people through the challenges of organizational change successfully.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to business consulting, management consulting, organizational change management, project management, program management, agile coaching and implementation, process reengineering, organizational design, business analytics, strategic planning, training, public speaking, and data reporting.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Yancy earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Finance as well as his Master of Science in Organizational Change Leadership and Project Management from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Yancy has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the fabulous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection of Top Consultant of the Year in Change Management for 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Yancy for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Mr. Yancy attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he looks to grow his firm to achieve significant revenue milestones while maintaining a healthy balance between work and home life. Additionally, Mr. Yancy aspires to become a keynote speaker to share his entrepreneurial and consultancy insights and to engage with broader audiences.For more information please visit: www.yancybusinessconsulting.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

