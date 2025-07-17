Rhonda Lea selected for Top Transformation Leader of the Year in Strategic Operations by IAOTP

Rhonda Lea will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhonda Lea, Founder and CEO of Scale The Chaos, has been recognized as the Top Transformation Leader of the Year in Strategic Operations for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her decades of excellence in operational strategy, business transformation, and executive alignment.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than 20 years of hands-on leadership experience, Mrs. Lea is a nationally recognized systems strategist, Certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, and transformation expert known for helping organizations turn operational chaos into sustainable scale. She has led multimillion-dollar turnarounds, doubled revenues in a matter of months, and designed people-first infrastructures that align strategy with execution.At the helm of Scale The Chaos, Rhonda Lea partners with high-growth organizations to address internal dysfunctions, eliminate bottlenecks, and build systems that support healthy, scalable growth. Her clients span industries including healthcare, real estate, manufacturing, distribution, SaaS, education, coaching, and finance. From aligning executive teams to redesigning operational workflows, she helps businesses regain traction when vision outpaces systems.Rhonda is also the creator of proprietary frameworks such as the S.C.A.L.E.™ Method for organizational development and alignment, ensuring every department is rowing in the same direction. Her thought leadership has been shared through keynote stages, workshops, training programs, and her podcast Scale The Chaos, where she explores how companies can build momentum through better systems and stronger leadership.In addition to her consulting and executive advisory work, Rhonda currently serves as President of the Las Vegas Chapter of the National Speakers Association, where she leads a dynamic board and a vibrant community of thought leaders, speakers, consultants, and entrepreneurs.Rhonda Lea holds a Bachelor’s degree in Integrated Studies from Utah Valley University and is widely respected for her clear-eyed leadership and people-first approach. She is passionate about helping teams scale not just through systems, but through clarity, accountability, and aligned leadership.This year, in addition to this award, Rhonda is under consideration for the IAOTP Empowered Woman Award and will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored on stage at the prestigious IAOTP Awards Gala held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December 2025.When asked what fuels her work, Rhonda shared, “Industry standard should be the bare minimum. If you want to disrupt your space, your operations, leadership, and systems must exceed it.”For more information on Mrs. Lea and Scale The Chaos, visit: www.scalethechaos.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

