Leading Driver In The Melatonin Market 2025: Rising Prevalence Of Insomnia Driving Market Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Melatonin Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, and More.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, and More.

What Are The Growth Projections For The Melatonin Global Market?

The melatonin market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.88 billion in 2024 to $2.03 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing sleep disorder cases, rising stress and anxiety, growing awareness of sleep health, increasing elderly population demand, and rising demand for natural supplements.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Melatonin Market?

The melatonin market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.77 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing focus on preventive healthcare, rising prevalence of dietary deficiencies, growing popularity of plant-based supplements, rising influence of social media marketing, and growing popularity among children and the elderly. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in sleep science research, integration of melatonin in skincare, technology-driven personalized dosing solutions, advancements in pediatric sleep aids, and integration with wearable sleep trackers.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24603&type=smp

What Are The Key Market Drivers For Melatonin Global Market?

The growing prevalence of insomnia is expected to propel the growth of the melatonin market going forward. Insomnia refers to a sleep disorder characterized by difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up too early and not being able to fall back asleep, despite having the opportunity to sleep. Insomnia cases are rising due to the rising stress levels, excessive screen time, irregular sleep patterns, aging populations, and the growing incidence of chronic health conditions. Melatonin is useful for insomnia as it helps regulate the body’s sleep-wake cycle, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep, especially in cases of circadian rhythm disruptions. For instance, in November 2023, according to Statistics Netherlands, a Netherlands-based government agency, 22.3% of individuals aged 12 to 24 were experiencing sleep problems in 2022, up from 19.4% in 2021. Therefore, the growing prevalence of insomnia is driving the growth of the melatonin market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/melatonin-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Industry Participants In Melatonin Global Market?

Major companies operating in the melatonin market are Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd, Zenith Nutrition, Amway Corporation, Aurobindo Pharma, Aspen Holdings, NU SKIN, GNC Holdings LLC, Pharmavite, Jameison Wellness, Rexall Sundown Inc., Nature's Way Brands LLC, Schiff Nutrition International, Natrol LLC, Solgar Inc., Biotics Research Corporation, Herbaland, Lactonova, Prime Health Ltd., Zebra CBD.

What Innovation And Trends Are Observed In The Melatonin Global Market?

Major companies operating in the melatonin market are focusing on developing innovative technologies, such as three-in-one tablet in capsule technology, to enhance controlled release, improve absorption efficiency, and provide prolonged sleep support for better consumer outcomes. Three-in-one tablet-in-capsule technology combines three tablets within one capsule to release ingredients at different times, improving how the body absorbs them and making treatment more efficient and convenient. For instance, in September 2023, Ritual, a US-based wellness company, launched a new melatonin supplement featuring its innovative BioSeries technology, a three-phase release system within a single capsule, delivering melatonin in stages to align with the body's natural sleep-wake cycle. This approach enhances sleep quality by facilitating quicker sleep onset, maintaining restful sleep, and ensuring a refreshed feeling upon waking.

What Are The Market Segments Of The Melatonin Global Market?

The melatonin market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Type: Natural Melatonin, Synthetic Melatonin

2 By Product Type: Tablets, Capsules, Liquid Solutions, Gummies, Sublingual Tablets

3 By Treatment Type: Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals

4 By Application: Insomnia Treatment, Jet Lag Management, Sleep Disorders, Stress Relief, Circadian Rhythm Regulation

5 By Distribution Channel: Online Retailers, Pharmacies, Health Food Stores, Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores

Also, it includes subsegments:

1 By Natural Melatonin: Plant-Based Melatonin, Animal-Based Melatonin

2 By Synthetic Melatonin: Prescription-Based Synthetic Melatonin, Over-the-Counter OTC Synthetic Melatonin

What Is The Regional Analysis Of The Melatonin Global Market?

North America was the largest region in the melatonin market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the melatonin market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Melanoma Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/melanoma-drugs-global-market-report

Melanoma Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/melanoma-therapeutics-global-market-report

Melatonin Supplements Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/melatonin-supplements-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.