Business Reporter: Optimising content for LLM-based AI search

Why generating comprehensive, quality content through expert prompting and human review are key

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Wei Zheng, Chief Product Officer of Conductor explains what brands must do to stay visible in a shifting landscape of online search, where search links are being replaced by conversational answers powered by large language models (LLMs). For two decades, traditional search engines delivered blue links in response to keywords. However, as AI-powered conversational search is becoming more prevalent, brands are facing the challenge of how to remain visible when users no longer click on links. In this new ecosystem, brands must now aim to be included within the answers themselves instead of a top ranking on a page.Unlike traditional search engines, LLMs match user queries to content based on semantic understanding. Therefore, content must go beyond keywords to demonstrate relevance, topical depth and originality. LLMs favour information that is clearly authored, properly cited and written in an authentic brand voice. While many marketers are turning to AI tools to generate content at scale, quality remains essential. To generate content that stands out, marketers must write prompts that are specifically tailored for AI discovery and semantic understanding. Without proper oversight, automated content risks diluting brand authority, while the evaluation loop must be ongoing to ensure that the generated content consistently meets standards. For brands to remain credible in the era of generative AI, structured workflows that combine AI generation with human review and expert prompting are paramount.To learn more about how to optimise your generated content for LLM-powered search, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About ConductorConductor is the only enterprise Website Optimization & Intelligence platform that unifies more than 10 years of proprietary website data with purpose-built AI to power high-quality content generation, real-time website monitoring and enterprise AEO/SEO—all in one platform. From AI search visibility to technical health and content creation, Conductor’s unified platform empowers digital teams to deliver digital experiences that get found, mentioned and cited in AI answer engines and traditional search, drive value for customers and accelerate growth.For more information, click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.