Eagle Americas Goes Live at FABTECH 2025: Meet the New U.S. Team at Booth A5150

Eagle Lasers debuts Eagle Americas at FABTECH 2025. See the iNspire 30 kW cutter live at booth A5150 in Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eagle Lasers is pleased to announce its participation in FABTECH 2025, North America’s premier metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event. This year’s show will take place from September 8 to 11, 2025, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.Join us at booth A5150 to see our flagship iNspire 30 kW fiber laser cutter in action and take the opportunity to meet members of our newly founded Eagle Americas subsidiary, who will be introducing themselves to the market. Eagle Lasers’ Founder and CEO, Marcin Ejma, will also attend the show.The iNspire 30 kW remains our most powerful sheet-cutting solution, delivering high throughput, precise edge quality, and reliable performance for even the most demanding applications. Experience firsthand how the iNspire’s advanced beam delivery and motion system handle thick metals and intricate geometries with ease.“FABTECH 2025 is the perfect venue for us to introduce the Eagle Americas Team and demonstrate the capabilities of the iNspire to our U.S. customers,” says Ejma. “We look forward to building new partnerships and supporting fabricators across North America with our technology and local expertise.”We look forward to seeing you in Chicago - stop by booth A5150 to say hello!

