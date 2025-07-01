Sparta launches real-time News Feed to rival Bloomberg and LSEG

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sparta, the market intelligence platform for commodity trading companies, today announced the launch of its integrated News Feed, delivering real-time, high-signal news directly into trader workflows.The feature is now live across Live Curves, Custom Charts, and LC Dashboards, providing curated market-moving headlines from top sources, including MT Newswires and Quantum, and social networks. Users can filter by category, source, or keyword, and instantly connect news events to price data, all within the same screen.With the launch of the News Feed, alongside the imminent release of PRA Assessments (PRA-grade spot pricing), Sparta now delivers feature parity with legacy terminals like Bloomberg and LSEG Workspace, while moving faster, and with sharper focus.“This is more than a feature launch – it’s a step toward our vision of becoming the operating system for global commodity markets,” said Felipe Elink Schurrman CEO of Sparta. “We’re giving traders what they’ve always needed but never had in one place: live news, pricing context, and real-time decision support, seamlessly integrated.”The News Feed enhances Sparta’s platform-wide mission: to equip commodity trading desks with the intelligence, speed, and collaboration tools they need to make the best decisions, every time.Feature Highlights:• High-Signal News – Categorised headlines for Oil, Macro, and Chatter• Real-Time Updates – Refreshed every 30 seconds• Smart Filtering – Slice by category, source, or keyword• In-Workflow Context – View news alongside pricing curves and dashboards• Highlight Mode – Surface key terms at a glance“Legacy platforms drown traders in information,” said Stephanie Beige-Trabia, CSO of Sparta. “We’re building tools for clarity, not chaos. The News Feed ensures that when something moves your market, you see it – and act – in seconds.”This launch reinforces Sparta’s long-term vision to become the default platform through which global commodity markets operate – where real-time signals, intelligent automation, and collaborative decisions converge.You can see news in action by starting a free trial Sparta Curves.Sign-up hereAbout SpartaSparta is a leading provider of real-time market intelligence and analytics for global commodity traders. Our cutting-edge technology delivers actionable insights, price transparency, and data-driven decision-making tools, empowering traders to stay ahead in fast-moving markets. With a commitment to innovation and accuracy, Sparta serves a diverse client base, from independent traders to multinational corporations.For more information, visit www.spartacommodities.com or follow us on LinkedIn.For media inquiries, please contact:Matt SkinnerVP MarketingSparta07777658122press@spartacommodities.com

