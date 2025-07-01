Monocyte Activation Test Market Report for M&A, Expansion, and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Monocyte Activation Test Market Expected To Grow?

Fueled by increasing global concern for animal welfare, rising regulatory acceptance, and growing pharmaceutical and biologics production, the monocyte activation test MAT market has seen impressive growth recently. This trend is projected to continue with market size growing from $0.47 billion in 2024 to $0.54 billion in 2025, attaining a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.0%. Additionally, the monocyte activation test market has benefited from an increased focus on pyogen detection and the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Looking forward, the monocyte activation test market size is expected to surge even more, hitting $0.94 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 14.7%. The forecast period's growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the three principles of replacement, reduction, and refinement 3Rs, rising investments in life sciences research and development, and the growing use of monoclonal antibodies and cell therapies. Moreover, an enhanced recognition of the limitations of traditional pyrogen tests and burgeoning strategic collaborations and partnerships will also contribute to the market expansion.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Monocyte Activation Test Market?

A significant growth driver for the monocyte activation test market is the increasing incidence of autoimmune disorders. In these disorders, the immune system erroneously attacks the body's own healthy cells, tissues, or organs instead of protecting against infections and foreign substances. Alarmingly, the prevalence of autoimmune disorders is escalating due to growing exposure to pollutants that can disrupt immune regulation and trigger abnormal responses.

The monocyte activation test MAT plays a vital role in detecting these disorders by providing a reliable way to assess immune system activation. It enables the identification of abnormal immune responses, which is crucial for diagnosing conditions such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, thus improving early detection and management of these disorders. This was exemplified in November 2024 when a survey conducted by Versorgungsatlas.de, a Germany-based organization, revealed that out of 73,241,305 insured individuals in 2022, 6,304,340 were diagnosed with at least one autoimmune disease, resulting in a raw prevalence rate of 8.61%.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Monocyte Activation Test Market Share?

Key industry players in the monocyte activation test market include Merck KGaA, Becton Dickinson and Company, Eurofins Scientific, Lonza Group, Charles River Laboratories, Nelson Laboratories LLC, Solvias AG, Labor LS SE and Co. KG, BMG Labtech, Cellular Technology Limited, Creative Biolabs, FUJIFILM Wako Chemicals, Microcoat Biotechnologie GmbH, MAT BioTech B.V., Sanquin Diagnostiek B.V., PyroDex LLC, MAT Research B.V., Minerva Biolabs GmbH, Wickham Micro Limited, Rapid Test Methods Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Monocyte Activation Test Market?

In the pursuit of market dominance, these companies are focused on developing advanced monocyte activation test MAT products, such as pyrogen and endotoxin tests. These tests aim to enhance the sensitivity of the tests and improve the detection of immune responses. For instance, in June 2024, FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemicals Corporation, a Japan-based chemical manufacturer, rolled out two cutting-edge MAT products: the next-generation in vitro pyrogen screening LumiMAT Pyrogen Detection Kit, and PYROSTAR Neo+, a recombinant protein reagent for detecting bacterial endotoxins.

How Is The Global Monocyte Activation Test Market Segmented?

The monocyte activation test market covered in this report is segmented thus:

1 By Product Type: Reagents, Test Kits, Assay Systems, Software Solutions

2 By Technology: Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay ELISA, Flow Cytometry, Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR, Luminex Technologies

3 By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors Or Third-party Partners, Online Retailers, Institutional Sales

4 By Application: Drug Development, Vaccine Development, Medical Device Testing, Other Applications

5 By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutions, Hospitals And Laboratories

What Are The Leading Region In The Monocyte Activation Test Market?

North America was the largest region in the monocyte activation test market in 2024. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the monocyte activation test market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

