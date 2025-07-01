Riverbend Homes Announces Completion of Spicewood Scandinavian in Spicewood, TX

Family-run builder delivers bespoke Scandinavian-style residence in Spicewood, showcasing clean lines, energy efficiency, and custom craftsmanship.

SPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverbend Homes, a premier custom home builder serving the Texas Hill Country since 1996, has announced the completion of the Spicewood Scandinavian residence, a 3,417-square-foot custom home situated on 3 acres in Spicewood, Texas. The project demonstrates the company's commitment to quality craftsmanship while incorporating minimalist Scandinavian design principles with contemporary functionality.

The newly completed residence embraces minimalist Scandinavian design with subtle industrial elements, prioritizing comfort and functional living at the core of the layout. The custom residential project embodies a clean, contemporary style with attention to detail across site planning, layout, and structural integration.

The Spicewood Scandinavian incorporates several sustainable design elements that address growing environmental concerns in residential construction. The home features a rainwater collection cistern and EV charging infrastructure, reflecting current trends toward sustainable living solutions. Additionally, the residence includes a backup generator for enhanced reliability and peace of mind.

"We understand that your custom home will be one of the most important and expensive decisions you ever make, so our goal is to make the building process as fun and as painless as possible," said Mr. Ben Neely, Owner and Spokesperson for Riverbend Homes. "This project demonstrates our ability to blend aesthetic appeal with practical sustainability features that meet today's homeowner needs."

The residence spans 3,417 square feet of total heated area, with the main floor covering 3,011 square feet and the upper floor adding 406 square feet. Additional outdoor living spaces include an entry porch (79 square feet), covered porch (71 square feet), and outdoor living area (108 square feet). The design incorporates a three-car garage (969 square feet) and conditioned storage space (498 square feet).

Technical specifications include main floor plate heights of 10 feet 1⅛ inches, upper floor plate heights of 9 feet 1⅛ inches, and 2x6 exterior wall construction. The roof features primarily 3½:12 and 3:12 pitches with some ¼:12 areas. Material finishes include stucco, stone water table and sill, Azek open-joint wood cladding, and smooth cut stone with metal cap flashing.

Interior highlights include a Hearthstone BARI wood stove with a smooth limestone wall and built-in log storage in the living room, paying homage to Scandinavian design traditions. The kitchen features a 36-inch induction cooktop with a hidden cabinet panel door, while bathrooms include barrier-free showers with recessed flooring. Outdoor amenities encompass an outdoor kitchen, rainwater collection cistern, and a stone wall with a sloped cut stone cap.

The electrical systems incorporate hard-wired smoke and carbon monoxide detectors per code, with all lights set on dimmers unless otherwise noted. Additional infrastructure includes EV charging outlets, waterproof GFCI outlets, and comprehensive junction box placement throughout the residence.

Riverbend Homes' commitment to client satisfaction has earned consistent praise from homeowners throughout the Texas Hill Country region. Client Dolores S. noted, "We recommend Riverbend Homes for your next residence. Ben and Blake have good chemistry and are very approachable and accessible. They have good ideas for making your home match your dreams, while staying within your budget. During these times of volatility, they won't leave you hanging. Wonderful first-time building experience."

Gretchen G. added, "Riverbend Homes built our 'retirement' home in Spicewood. Turns out he built our 'dream' home! Ben has a wonderful attention to detail, is very good at communicating, and he brought many good ideas to the table from his experience in home building. I highly recommend him and would use him again in a minute!"

Chris C. emphasized the company's integrity, stating, "A builder with integrity that values the customers opinions and needs for the project. It was a great experience working with Riverbend Homes and we love our home."

Riverbend Homes has developed a distinct approach to home building that prioritizes client needs and desires. The company's selective project approach ensures on-site management every day, resulting in homes that receive dedicated attention and are built faster than most other builders. This personalized approach translates to quality construction and client satisfaction throughout the building process.

The company's building philosophy centers on listening to client visions and translating inspiration into stunningly-designed spaces that fit specific needs and budgets. Whether clients bring magazine clippings or detailed Pinterest boards, Riverbend Homes works to understand individual requirements and deliver customized solutions.

Riverbend Homes is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB). The company is also a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program, demonstrating commitment to sustainable building practices.

Riverbend Homes serves residents throughout the Texas Hill Country, including the cities and towns of Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland. The company operates across Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Blanco County, Llano County, and Burnet County, covering areas within 40 miles west of zip code 78669.

Since 1996, the company has built deep understanding of the Texas Hill Country's unique character and challenges, from rolling hills to lakefront vistas. This expertise helps clients navigate site selection, design features that complement the landscape, and local regulations.

For families and individuals looking to build custom homes in Briarcliff, Texas, and the surrounding Hill Country region, Riverbend Homes offers comprehensive design-build services backed by decades of local experience and a commitment to quality craftsmanship.

To learn more about Riverbend Homes' custom home building services, visit https://www.riverbend-homes.com/ or contact (512) 468-0240. Additional information about the company's building process and portfolio can be found at https://www.riverbend-homes.com/blog.

###

About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes (https://www.riverbend-homes.com/about) is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

Contact Details:

21413 Vista Estates Drive

Spicewood, TX 78669

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/uDKDGuJWHucGUwac8

Notes to Editors:

• Riverbend Homes serves the following cities and towns: Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland.

• The company also serves the following counties: Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Blanco County, Llano County, and Burnet County.

• Riverbend Homes is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB).

• The company is a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

• For additional information, interviews, or high-resolution images, please contact Riverbend Homes at the provided phone number or website. This press release is intended to inform about the completion of the Italian farmhouse project and the company's ongoing dedication to quality home building in the Texas Hill Country.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.