Kirby Building Systems Accelerates Logistics Digitalization with GoComet

From Manual Struggles to 100% Shipment Visibility – A Supply Chain Evolution

We were impressed not just with the platform’s capabilities but also with how the team engaged with us. They were responsive, professional, and transparent.” — Bawan Priyadarshana

KUWAIT , KUWAIT, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kirby Building Systems, a global leader in pre-engineered steel building solutions and part of the Alghanim Industries, has successfully transitioned its supply chain operations into a digitally-enabled framework through a strategic partnership with GoComet, a supply chain visibility platform.

Operating across multiple geographies, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Vietnam, and India, Kirby moves thousands of metric tons of material annually. While its operations have long been robust, the company recognized the urgent need to digitize logistics in the aftermath of pandemic-induced disruptions.

“At Kirby, we have always believed in continuous improvement and evolution. In line with this, we realized the importance of moving from traditional methods like calls and emails to a more robust and advanced tracking mechanism,” said Bawan Priyadarshana, Senior Manager of Supply Chain at Kirby Building Systems

The turning point came when port congestion and unexpected detentions during COVID-19 highlighted the risk of relying on manual processes. Kirby began evaluating multiple global visibility providers, focusing on integration capability, data accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. After extensive pilot testing, the team selected GoComet.

Seamless Visibility, Tangible Outcomes

Kirby implemented GoTrack for real-time ocean freight visibility and GoPilot for on-ground logistics coordination. These tools offered a unified dashboard for all sea and land-side shipments, enhancing visibility across internal and external stakeholders.

Measurable Gains

● 100% ETA Precision: Kirby now receives accurate ETAs for all shipments, boosting planning accuracy across the board

● 60+ Minutes Saved Per Team Member Daily: Real-time updates eliminated repetitive coordination, freeing up time for strategic tasks

● Reduction in Transport Disputes: Conflicts with transporters are now avoided with the live updates and documents uploaded on the system.

● Improved Customer Trust: Transparent operations have enhanced customer confidence, even during unforeseen disruptions.

Bawan shared a real-world example of how GoComet added tangible value:

“One of our shipments was unexpectedly held at a transshipment port. With GoComet tracking, we had full real-time visibility into this event and could immediately inform our customers with proof and supporting data. We were able to react promptly and meet our delivery commitment. This helped us protect the trust and confidence our customer had in us.”

Building a Culture of Tech Adoption

Beyond systems and software, the transformation led by Kirby’s supply chain team has been cultural. Drivers who were initially hesitant with tech are now empowered to upload proof of delivery and proactively flag issues, reducing delays and reinforcing accountability.

A Future-Ready Mindset

While specific automation plans remain under wraps, Kirby continues to embrace innovation. We’re always open to adopting new technology,” Bawan added. “We want to be first movers when it comes to innovations that help us serve our customers better.”

Commenting on the transformation, Chitransh Sahai, CEO of GoComet, said:

“At GoComet, our goal has always been to enable supply chain leaders with tools that don’t just digitize but truly empower. Kirby’s story is a strong example of how the right technology, when aligned with a forward-thinking team, can drive measurable outcomes and long-term value.”

As industrial supply chains grow increasingly complex, Kirby’s digital journey with GoComet stands as a compelling case for embracing transparency, automation, and smart logistics.

GoComet is also empowering leading companies in the automotive, manufacturing, and industrial sectors, such as Unilever, Zafco International, Tata Motors, and Ashok Leyland, amongst others, to achieve operational excellence and streamline their global logistics.



About GoComet: GoComet is the world's most intuitive, easy-to-use supply chain visibility platform, powered by AI to automate end-to-end logistics for manufacturing companies. It enables businesses to leverage cutting-edge technology to innovate logistics and reduce costs. Utilized by enterprises across industries, GoComet combines data science with machine intelligence to maximize savings and make logistics management efficient and fast by reducing manual workloads, eliminating miscommunication, and leveraging data. Users gain efficiency and transparency in the freight procurement process and unique insights through auto-generated reports for fast, data-driven decision-making. GoComet serves over 500 enterprises, including S&P Global, Lycra, Amcor, and General Mills.

For more information about GoComet and its innovative solutions, please visit www.gocomet.com.

