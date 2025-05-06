GoComet Earns Double Recognition in Gartner® 2025 Reports, Highlighting Strength in Supply Chain Innovation

Acknowledged for Excellence in Both Transportation Management Systems and Real-Time Visibility Solutions

This recognition from Gartner is a reflection of the tangible outcomes we are creating for businesses worldwide, from lowering freight costs to enhancing end-to-end supply chain visibility.” — Gautam Prem Jain

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoComet, a fast-growing leader in logistics technology innovation, has been spotlighted in two major Gartner® 2025 Business Process Context reports: the International Context: Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems (TMS) and the International Transportation Visibility Business Process Context: Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVP). The recognition underscores GoComet’s rapid rise as a trusted partner for organizations navigating complex global supply chains.

The dual listing marks a major milestone for GoComet, reinforcing its rare position at the intersection of intelligent transportation execution and predictive supply chain visibility. In a logistics world increasingly defined by disruption, GoComet’s solutions are empowering businesses to stay resilient, agile, and cost-effective.

In the Gartner® International Context: Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems report, GoComet stands out for its cloud-native platform that enables organizations to automate freight management, optimize carrier engagement, and orchestrate multimodal shipping operations with precision. Designed for scalability and speed, GoComet’s TMS capabilities support real-world global logistics challenges across industries and borders.

Meanwhile, Gartner® the International Transportation Visibility Business Process Context for RTTVPs recognizes GoComet’s GoTrack solution. The platform delivers live ETAs, proactive disruption alerts, and predictive analytics across ocean, air, and road shipments. In the current volatile environment, this level of visibility empowers companies to mitigate risks and maintain control before delays escalate.

Taken together, these two Gartner recognitions affirm GoComet’s unique value, a comprehensive, unified platform that blends execution power with predictive intelligence, helping customers not just react, but anticipate.

“Our vision has always been to make logistics smarter, more transparent, and more resilient,” said Gautam Prem Jain, Chief Product Officer at GoComet.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Singapore, GoComet serves customers across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Latin America regions. The platform offers emissions tracking, AI-powered insights, and seamless ERP integrations, with a customer base spanning Fortune 500 companies, global manufacturers, and leading logistics providers.

To learn more about GoComet’s solutions, visit https://www.gocomet.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

Gartner, “International Context: Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems,” Oscar Sanchez Duran, Brock Johns, Sergio Coelho, March 27, 2025; Gartner, “International Transportation Visibility Business Process Context: Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms,” Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West, March 27, 2025.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.